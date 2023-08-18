A new unique shop has opened its doors in Littlehampton.

Totally Buttons, which has been trading as an online business since 2008, now has its own store in Anchor Springs.

The needlecraft shop, owned by buttons enthusiast Julie King, opened last Tuesday (August 8).

On the business’ website, Julie wrote: “I started trading in July 2008 with a mere 129 different styles of natural buttons, including wood, coconut, shell, leather and horn in novel shapes sourced on a trip to Hong Kong quite by accident.

“I was mesmerised with the uniqueness of them all and having a creative flare had not seen anything like these in the UK. Once we had analysed the market and seen what we could offer, Totally Buttons was founded.”

Julie said people travelled from ‘quite a distance’ to collect items from her previous base in Slinfold but is delighted to now open her first retail shop for people to visit.

“We used to do craft shows around the country but they were getting difficult and I wanted to move closer to home,” Julie said.

“When this double shop came up, I asked if I could use one side of it for the internet shop and open the smaller shop to the customers.

"We are selling all of our end-of-line buttons. There are a few things that are on the website but mostly it's very different.

"We are going to offer a click-and-collect service from next week so customers can come and collect their buttons and see what else is here.

“We are selling organic chocolate buttons, button gifts and have lots of ideas of what to do with buttons. Everything that is needed we sell.

“We've got cotton as well, with 400 different colours.”

Julie, who has employed three part-time members of staff, said there has been ‘a lot of interest’ and ‘very positive feedback’ from the Littlehampton community.

She added: “People are very pleased that we are here. A lot of mums are going to come back when the children go back to school.

“This is unique and for a niche market. Hopefully it will bring more business into Littlehampton when people come and visit.

“This is definitely the right step forward. I sell internationally to all sorts of people – theatres, film productions and I have buttons for wedding dresses and uniforms. The list is endless.

"I've got the internet shop next door which is a bonus, whilst displaying the shop in a nice way. We will always be adding new stock, with new buttons coming in.”

