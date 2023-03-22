Plans are being drawn up by people across Horsham to celebrate the King’s coronation in May.

Some are planning street parties and others are organising a Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the historic moment.

Among events being planned is a coronation party in Horsham’s Carfax on Sunday May 7 from 12 noon to 9pm with live music, performers, street food and stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you’re planning to dress up in style for the big day, Horsham’s Non Stop Party Shop in MIddle Street can help. It has union jacks, banners, balloons –and even red, white and blue-framed sunglasses, Union Jack hairbands and bow ties.

Non-Stop Party Shop, 11 Middle Street, Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2303151

But that’s not all. As manager Rachel Burse points out, the shop can cater for every kind of party or fun event with men’s and women’s wigs, ‘dressing up’ costumes of all kinds, celebration balloons, cake making equipment – and a whole lot more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning a right royal knees up, the coronation itself takes place on Saturday May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Burse, manager of Horsham's Non-Stop Party Shop, gets set to celebrate the King's coronation. Pic S Robards SR2303151