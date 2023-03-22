Some are planning street parties and others are organising a Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the historic moment.
Among events being planned is a coronation party in Horsham’s Carfax on Sunday May 7 from 12 noon to 9pm with live music, performers, street food and stalls.
And if you’re planning to dress up in style for the big day, Horsham’s Non Stop Party Shop in MIddle Street can help. It has union jacks, banners, balloons –and even red, white and blue-framed sunglasses, Union Jack hairbands and bow ties.
But that’s not all. As manager Rachel Burse points out, the shop can cater for every kind of party or fun event with men’s and women’s wigs, ‘dressing up’ costumes of all kinds, celebration balloons, cake making equipment – and a whole lot more.
If you’re planning a right royal knees up, the coronation itself takes place on Saturday May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.
The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury – as it has been since 1066 – and will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.