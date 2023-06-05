A village pub near Dunsfold Aeodrome – home of the Top Gear test track – is on the lookout for a new landlord.

The three Compasses pub at Alfold, north of Horsham, is currently for lease ‘free of tie.’

Property specialists Fleurets describe the pub as a ‘character property close to Dunsfold Aerodrome’ and point out that planning approval has been given for the development of 1,800 homes nearby.

The Three Compasses pub at Dunsfold Road, Alfold, is near the Top Gear test track

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Compasses in Dunsfold Road, Alfold, is on a large site with gardens, seven miles south of Guildford. It includes a children's play area, garden seating and benches at both the front and rear of the premises, with a patio drinking space complete with pergola structure at the rear.

The BBC has said it will not resume filming the latest series of Top Gear at Dunsfold after presenter Freddie Flintoff was injured and airlifted to hospital following a crash there during production in December 2022.