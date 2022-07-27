Waitrose to reopen Sussex village store

The village store – in Old Mill Square, Storrington – has been shut for nearly three weeks for refurbishment.

And when it reopens tomorrow it will have a new look ‘and new feel’ – and will also have some John Lewis products on offer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket first closed on July 9 and later donated unused stock and existing furniture to charities across the village.

News

Tomorrow’s reopening will start at 8am with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Branch manager Russell Ingram said: "We're looking forward to welcoming customers back into our store and unveiling the shop's new look and feel.

"As well as having our usual ranges that our customers know and love, we've also added a selection of John Lewis products in store."