The Royal British Legion club in Lancing has ceased trading.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing and Sompting Royal British Legion Club hosted an array of activities at its premises in Culver Road – including darts, bingo, pool, discos and quiz nights. The venue also hosted live music, serving food and drink, and had a function hall for conference facilities, seminars, corporate events and product launches, small parties and wakes.

Sadly, signs have appeared on the window stating: “Please note: The club has now ceased trading. If you have any queries, please contact the secretary on 01903 764815.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s secretary John Rea told Sussex World that he went ‘down every avenue’ to ‘try and get new members in and raise funds’.

The Royal British Legion club in Lancing has ceased trading. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A the end of the day, we've been going downhill really since COVID,” John said,

"Despite getting people in, people's drinking habits have changed. On Saturday nights, we had live music, but people are only drinking Diet Coke because they're driving.

"So, although the place was quite full and busy, the bar takings were desperately low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We tried quiz nights, we tried card bingo, we tried just about everything but at the end of the day, our overheads, wages just couldn't meet our outgoings.

The Royal British Legion club in Lancing has ceased trading. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We did a leaflet drop back last year to all our members saying: ‘Use us or lose us’. That didn't really achieve an awful lot.

"Then we had a special general meeting where we invited members in to try and discuss ways of raising funds. That only attracted about 50 members out of 384.”

The club called a motion on Saturday, May 17 to ‘go into insolvency’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The members agreed by an 89 per cent majority to proceed to close the club down and start the insolvency process, which is what happened,” John explained.

The Royal British Legion club in Lancing has ceased trading. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“There is a lot of sadness about it and the place has actually now been heaving, it's like a football crowd.

"If it had been like this for the last two or three year, we'd have been all right, but it was too little, too late.”

All the bar staff and the cleaners have been made redundant, leaving only the treasurer and secretary left to finalise the insolvency process and ‘hand the lease back’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John added: “There's a lot of outstanding issues like insurance and security cameras and things like that, so we'll be here for a while.

"It's a shame it had to happen but I just want people to know that we did everything possible in our power to keep the club going.

“Unfortunately, we didn't achieve what we wanted. It was with great reluctance that we had to finally close the doors.”