We tried the West Sussex activity trail based on Roald Dahl's The Twits – it's on over Easter and is great family fun

Because it’s one more reason to get your family out into nature to enjoy a day out together. So, I was delighted to be invited to try out the new The Twits trail at Wakehurst, which is running throughout the Easter holidays.

Families visiting Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly have to outwit Mr and Mrs Twit from Roald Dahl’s popular book using ‘passion and care for the natural world’. At the end of the trail children can get a ‘Don’t Be a Twit’ Nature Heroes badge, which can be ironed onto a Nature Heroes cape.

The trail takes you around the stunning gardens at Wakehurst, which at this time of year are filled with pretty rhododendrons, magnolias, daffodils and more.

For an additional £4 each, children are given an activity booklet to complete, by taking part in challenges along the route, such as rummaging through Mr Twit’s beard and helping worms to escape the spaghetti. They have to work out some clues to find an answer at the end of the trail.

My kids, who are 11 and 6, love being given a purpose on a walk. My son, who is six, particularly loved trying to work out the answers by himself. My niece, who is two, also loved the chance to get involved.

To be honest, even I got into the spirit of the fun by whizzing round the stepping stones to ‘guide the Giant Skillywiggler home’.

At the end of the trail children can pose for pictures in a The Twits frame, as well as see what they look like in a series of ‘magic’ mirrors. It was a great way to get the children engaged in the fun for a good 45 minutes before exploring other parts of the beautiful Wakehurst site. We all really enjoyed it.

The trail is running until April 21. Tickets can be booked in advance by visiting the Wakehurst site.

1 . The Twits The Twits trail at Wakehurst, in West Sussex, is running throughout the Easter holidays – and it's fun for all the family Photo: Katherine HM

