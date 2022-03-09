Adur & Worthing Councils said that after a pay review, which began in October, every person in the 109 posts looked at will get a rise of at least 6 per cent on top of a national backdated pay award of 1.75 per cent.

Now, 65 members of staff have been moved up a grade and a further 40 who are required to drive HGVs regularly as part of their role will get a permanent annual £2,700 specialist skills supplement. Four more will get both the annual specialist skills supplement and be moved up a grade.

A council’ spokesman said: “The result of the review is that our frontline teams are being given decent pay rises, when they were already on comparable pay to staff employed in similar roles at other councils. Our HGV drivers will get a pay rise of more than 12.7 per cent.

The GMB said that, 'just like we saw in Brighton (pictured) and Eastbourne', Adur and Worthing could see residents' rubbish go uncollected and the town centres and communal streets uncleaned.

“We would urge those staff who have voted to take strike action to rethink. In the context of the current economic situation, with all public sector organisations facing considerable restraints on budgets, this review has managed to fund salary rises considerably above what many others in the community will be getting."

This comes after members of the GMB union announced its members would go on strike for two weeks, beginning next Monday (March 14).

The council said 44 people — from an overall depot of 155 — voted for strike action, meaning it is 'likely' that collection of bins will be 'severely disrupted'

GMB previously said action would affect up to 82,000 local homes unless the councils ‘decide to engage’ with GMB and ‘resolve the pay matters at hand’.

A bin collection strike in Eastbourne ended in January, as staff accept a pay rise.

The council added that its pay review of the refuse, recycling and cleansing department was 'significantly ahead' of the GMB's first contact in December last year.

"UNISON is the recognised union at the councils, not the GMB, and has been involved in the review process," the council spokesman said.

"Although the councils have approached the GMB for details of their demands, the union has refused to respond, leaving the authorities unclear of the reasons for strike action."

This latest increase in pay comes after the councils announced, on February 25, that 65 staff would see their pay moved up a grade with 40 HGV trained staff receiving a £2,000 market supplement.

UNISON South East regional organiser Sarah McGreal said the result has been achieved after 'months of intense negotiations' with the councils.

She added: "Waste and recycling employees have done an incredible job keeping services running throughout the pandemic and this is the least these essential workers deserve.

“Many people will be feeling anxious about their finances in the coming months as living costs are spiralling out of control. The rise secured by UNISON should offer them some relief in these challenging times.

“UNISON is legally recognised to bargain for all staff at Adur and Worthing and this shows what can be achieved by negotiation. UNISON is continuing talks with the councils to improve working conditions in waste services and speaking up for the issues staff care most about.

“This latest agreement is just one more reason why it makes sense to belong to UNISON.”

After the initial increase, the GMB union said its members still planned to strike.

GMB organiser Gary Palmer said: "This offer does not change GMB's position — which is that only direct negotiation can prevent the strikes due to start on March 14."

The council said each member of refuse, recycling and cleansing staff, who has been regraded, moved to their new band with a pay rise on March 2.

"They will get further pay rises on September 1 this year and then on April 1, 2023 — worth a total of at least 6 per cent — as well as the national pay rise of 1.75 per cent," the council spokesman said.

"HGV drivers will get an immediate pay rise of at least 11 per cent in the form of the specialist skills supplement, as well as the national backdated 1.75 per cent pay rise — an overall increase of at least 12.77 per cent.

"Adur & Worthing Councils’ review is continuing, including work to rebalance refuse and recycling rounds to deal with the demands of new housing.