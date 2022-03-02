Wendy’s Brighton now open for business

A new burger restaurant openend for business yesterday (March 1).
The US chain Wendy’s opened its sixth UK branch at 192 Western Road (opposite Churchill Square.
Its opening hours are 7am–10pm from Mondays to Thursdays, 7am–11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8am to 10pm on Sundays.
READ THIS: Some of the food served at Wendy’s https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/wendys-brighton-photos-of-the-new-burger-restaurant-and-some-of-the-food-it-will-be-serving-3585308?page=3
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK