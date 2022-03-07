Located at the Next store in the Holmbush Centre, Upper Shoreham Road, the 'home and garden experts' Homebase has reopened in time for spring.

Homebase said the 3,419 square foot space will 'once again bring the best' of its plants, gardening products and 'green-fingered expertise' to Next customers.

Stephen Pitcher, Homebase director of trading for garden and seasonal, said: "We are delighted to be bringing our garden centre in Shoreham out of winter hibernation and to be able to serve the local community once again.

Homebase said its partnership with Next 'makes it easier for customers to shop with us'

"Our partnership with Next makes it easier for customers to shop with us, and in perfect time for spring too.

“Whether you’re looking for a plant to brighten up a balcony or patio or you’re hoping to totally transform your outside space, we’ve got the products, inspiration and advice to help with any garden project.”

The partnership sees Homebase garden centres open at Next stores in Shoreham, Ipswich, Warrington, Camberley, Bristol, Sheffield, Norwich and Southampton Hedge End, and three new pop ups in High Wycombe, Solihull and North Shields.

A Homebase spokesperson added: "Customers can combine shopping for quality clothing and homeware from Next with a variety of plants, pots and garden tools needed to spruce up or totally transform outdoor spaces from Homebase.

"With over 40 years of gardening expertise, Homebase has more than 280 City & Guilds trained specialists in stores up and down the country.

"Dedicated to supporting nurseries and growers, Homebase buys the best quality plants direct from the growers, with deliveries to store every week for the freshest plants possible and guaranteed for five years."

Homebase said customers can 'combine shopping for quality clothing and homeware' from Next with a variety of plants, pots and garden tools needed to 'spruce up or totally transform' outdoor spaces