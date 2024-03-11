West Sussex cinema moves closer to reopening nearly a year after major fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the Harvester restaurant in August 2023.

Following the fire, there was water damage to the cinema foyer and kiosk. Asbestos also had to be safely removed from the damaged ceiling of the Windmill complex and there had to be a full fire risk assessment.

An Arun District Council statement on Friday (March 8) read: “Work continues at Windmill Entertainment Centre as we draw closer to announcing a reopening date.

The Windmill Cinema in Littlehampton has remained close since the fire at The Harvester in August 2023. Photo: Derek Martin Photography

“The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), has been informed of the additional asbestos work that needs doing – scheduled for 25 and 26 March. Once completed, the roof over the boiler room will be waterproofed again.

“Internal and external work is close to completion with carpets laid and painting done. A new fire system will be installed, and the windmill sails will be re-installed by April 8.

"Freedom Leisure is starting to confirm theatre and studio bookings throughout the year and the cinema hirer will be returning from July, at their request. We hope to update in the coming weeks with a confirmed reopening date.”

The Windmill Cinema announced on social media the ‘great news’ last month that it will reopen at the Windmill Entertainment Centre on July 1.

The devastating fire destroyed the Harvester restaurant and it has since been demolished. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“A date for the reopening of the building itself has not yet been announced but is expected soon,” a spokesperson added.

"Due to no suitable run of dates being available any earlier, we have chosen to delay the opening until July when we can make the best use of the available opportunities for cinema.

“We are very excited to be able to share a full cinema service with you all soon and thank all of our customers for their continued patience. In the meantime we wish other users of the Windmill good luck with their shows.”

Theatre bosses said ‘negotiations on the current and future calendar’ of cinema bookings ‘remain ongoing’.