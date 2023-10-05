A garden centre in West Sussex has closed down.

Findon Garden Centre, in Rogers Lane on the Findon Bypass, revealed its closure in a sign left outside the premises.

It read: “Findon Garden Centre LTD has ceased trading today. If you need any of the concessions, please call them.

“We want to thank all of our customers over the years.”

The business officially ceased trading on Friday, September 15.

A local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sussex World that the site is currently expected to remain as a garden centre under new ownership.

A spokesperson for South Downs National Park Planning Authority said: “We have no current planning applications for this site.”

