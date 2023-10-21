The owners of a brand new garden centre in West Sussex have published photos of what the new site will look like after 'significant improvements' are made to the building.

Findon Vale Garden Centre announced this week that will be replacing Findon Garden Centre, in Rogers Lane – which ceased trading on Friday, September 15.

“Your Local Garden Centre group are excited to announce the acquisition of Findon Garden Centre,” read a Facebook post by the new owners.

"The family-owned business operates three other centres including a new flagship store at Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park that like Findon is in the South Downs National Park.

“The group’s centres have become known for their quality horticulture, knowledgeable and helpful staff and a wonderful selection of leisure, gift and fine food shopping. Our restaurant and retail concession areas are also a major attraction.”

The centre will be renamed Findon Vale and will ‘partially re-open’ with the coffee shop in November, the new owners revealed.

They added: “The priority on recruitment will be to previous employees. Improvements to the centre will be significant and, subject to planning, take over a year to complete and guarantee high-quality employment and a wonderful facility for the community.

“Development will be sympathetic and in keeping with the horticultural heritage of the site at the same time as including state of the art sustainability features with the aim of creating a carbon neutral business.

“The aim is for Findon Vale to become a place of well-being within the community offering great attention to detail and retail quality as well as a warm welcome.

“We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Scroll down to see photos of what the new site will look like.

The pictures are a mix of all three of the Your Local Garden Centre group’s other centres in Mappleborough Green, Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park – and were released 'to give our new customers a feel of how the centre will be developed'.

1 . Findon Vale Garden Centre The owners of a brand new garden centre in West Sussex have published photos of what the new site will look like 'to give our new customers a feel of how the centre will be developed'. The photos are a mix of all three of the owners' other centres in Mappleborough Green, Alver Valley in Gosport and Stansted Park. Photo: Findon Vale Garden Centre

