A Shoreham hair salon – based in a ‘desirable location with increasing footfall’ – has been put up for sale.

Bruno's, in Shoreham-by-Sea’s High Street, is a unisex hair salon that offers a wide range of treatments and services for men, women and children.

The business, which has a ‘very loyal customer base’, is now available to purchase for £69,995, according to uk.businessesforsale.com.

Hilton Smythe – the UK's ‘leading experts in business sales’ – said the ‘highly rated hair salon’ was first established by its client more than 20 years ago, building up an ‘excellent reputation and repeat client base’.

A spokesperson added: “As seen by the online ratings and reviews, the business is extremely popular within the local area. Bruno's has now come to the open market due to our clients desire to retire.

"Bruno's is a unisex hair salon that offers a wide range of treatments and services for men, women and children. They offer some of the following; Men, women and children's hairstyling; half, full & t-bar highlights; root & full head tint; perms and creative colours; professional straightening treatments and wash & blow-dry.

“It is one of the most well established hairdressing businesses in West Sussex, with a very loyal customer base. It is in a desirable location with an increasing footfall.

"It has further potential for sales growth, with low running costs and a new lease available.”

Hilton Smythe said there is ‘scope for further growth’ by; increasing the number of stylists; improve the business’ social media presence; build a new website, with online booking; develop local advertising; increase weddings and extend the opening hours.

The business broker said, as per the 2022 accounts, the company generated a turnover in the region of £100,000. Further financials ‘can be made available upon request’.

A spokesperson added: “Bruno's is central trading position along the main High Street in Shoreham-by-Sea. The area is an increasingly desirable location due to the many exciting housing developments located within walking distance.

“Parking is available on the High Street, with a large pay and display car park within a two-minutes walk.”