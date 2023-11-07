West Sussex is home to two of the 'best cosy spas' in the UK
With the weather cooling down as we head deeper into the autumn months, there has been a 31 per cent increase in Google searches for 'cosy spa' over the past month in the UK.
With this in mind, SpaSeekers.com compiled the list of the top ten cosy spas, from grand manor houses with stunning grounds to those with steaming hot outdoor pools accessible all year round, with all spas available to book throughout the autumn.
The Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst and Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping featured in the list of 'best cosy spas'.
A spokesperson for SpaSeekers.com said: “The Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst, West Sussex offers the perfect cosy setting for a weekend away.
"With sumptuous four-poster beds, characterful beams and a huge open fire, this hotel provides the perfect setting in which to settle down with a book and a glass of wine to get comfy.
"With a sauna, steam room and a number of relaxation rooms, everyone will be able to find their own perfect spot.”
On the Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, a summary read: “The stunning barn-style architecture, with its exposed timber beams and limewashed walls, offers the ultimate country retreat for those looking to escape this autumn and winter.
"For those looking for a relaxing swim, the heated outdoor pool provides a spectacular setting, as steam rises off the water into the crisp air. Situated in beautiful gardens, you’ll be able to snuggle up on a lounger in your robe and take in the autumn colours from the warmth of the indoors too.”
The list was completed by: Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire; The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa in Bath; Rudding Park in Harrogate; Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Royal Leamington Spa; The Elms Hotel and Spa in Worcester; Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat in Stone, Staffordshire; Swinton Estate in Ripon, North Yorkshire and Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort in Renfrewshire, Scotland.