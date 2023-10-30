A West Sussex postmaster has criticised the government for removing DVLA services from the Post Office network in the UK.

Earlier this year, the UK Government announced its decision to remove all Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) services from March 31, 2024.

The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) and MP Marion Fellows (SNP) & Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Post Offices, are calling for the decision to be reversed.

Paul Money, who owns the Mains Post Office in Arundel, West Sussex, said: "This is another classic example of the government removing a much-needed service from a nationwide network of over 11,000 branches.

Arundel postmaster Paul Money with Tony Hunt, Mayor of Arundel. Photo: NFSP

"Many of these branches are run as franchises by independent retailers who rely on the revenue from government services, including DVLA, to

survive.

“The government seems to have no interest in our customers, many of whom are elderly and have no access to the internet or have little intention of becoming connected. In addition, a high proportion of these transactions are paid in cash, which only goes to prove the value of cash in our society today."

The NFSP said removing further face-to-face transactions will have an ‘extremely negative impact on vulnerable and digitally excluded customers’ whilst also ‘jeopardising the livelihood’ of 50,000 full-time equivalent employees who work in the post offices around the UK.

“Losing this over-the-counter service is also another nail in the coffin for cash,” the NFSP added.

"Across the UK, currently six million customers access DVLA services across Post Office counters. Half of those pay in cash.”

The DVLA said the Post Office currently provides a ‘limited range’ of its services and an ‘extension to the current contract’ has been agreed until March 31, 2024.

A spokesperson added: “We want our customers to be able to access our services as quickly and as easily as possible, and the role of front office counter services will form part of the considerations of any future service offerings.”

Mr Money said the role of the Post Office is ‘still much needed’ in communities and ‘remains a trusted brand’.

He added: “It’s a lifeline for so many people of all ages and an essential service. The government needs to realise what an incredible asset it has in this network and begin re-investment in front-office services for the benefit of all.

“Removing services, including DVLA, will further erode the network and could force many postmasters who have invested considerable sums to close, leaving communities without vital daily services.”

Calum Greenhow, CEO, is based at the NFSP’s headquarters in Shoreham-by-Sea.

He said: “Whilst online is very much with us in a modern world, the government’s digital by default policy is pushing us directly into a cashless society, which will have an impact on many vulnerable groups.

"Due to the growth of online services, we are living increasingly isolated and sedentary lives, which generates mental and physical health problems.

"Conversely, the Post Office is a place where people can meet and communicate with their community and by using it, can keep services available locally.”

Marion Fellows MP (SNP), chairman of the House of Commons All-Party Parliamentary Group on Post Offices, said her ‘clear message’ to the UK Government is that the ‘decision to withdraw DVLA services from sub post offices is unacceptable’.

She said: “The Tory administration in Westminster has previously said that post offices would be the 'front office' of government in communities across the UK, yet this action is the opposite of that.

"We have seen unprecedented financial pressures on sub-post offices through Covid and the cost-of-living crisis. They need UK Government support for the 50,000 equivalent full-time jobs they maintain.

“The National Federation of SubPostmasters has a comprehensive and compelling case. Now the UK Government must listen and reverse this incredible decision."

The NFSP has started a campaign and a petition to collect signatures. Customers affected by the decision are encouraged to go to their local

post office and ‘physically sign an offline petition’ to ‘protect this vital community service’.

Mr Greenhow said: “We hope to present a significant number of signatures to government and MPs on November 2 this year so the issue can be debated in Parliament and presented at Downing Street to persuade them to reverse their decision.

"If government continues to remove services from Post Office counters, then the network will go the way of many of the banks and cease to

exist on our high streets and within our communities.”

Post Office DVLA services are currently still in place as usual.

Customers are reminded that the ‘quickest and easiest way’ to renew driving licences is online at https://www.gov.uk/renew-driving-licence, whilst drivers can also renew their licence by post using a D1 form.