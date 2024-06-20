West Sussex restaurant to close permanently - 'Enjoyed every moment'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The management team at Thai time’s Arundel High Street restaurant said the decision was made ‘with a heavy heart’ to ‘close the restaurant permanently’.
“Not the news that we wanted to share,” read a statement on the business’ Facebook page, on Wednesday evening (June 19).
“We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the great times we have had here, the (mostly) awesome customers we’ve come across and the opportunity to be part of this great historic town.
"It has been a fantastic experience and we have enjoyed every moment.”
The restaurant had a score of 4.7 stars from 260 Google reviews and 4.5 stars from 223 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Thai time still has a presence in Sussex, though.
The statement continued: “Any die-hard fans who can’t live without Thai time in their lives, rest assured you can still visit us in our Forest Row restaurant or our grab and go shop in Horsham.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding!
"This does of course leave the lovely space available, so any parties interested in the restaurant lease please contact the managing agents, Flude: 01243 929140 / 01243 929135.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.