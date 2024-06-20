Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A restaurant in West Sussex has served customers for the final time.

The management team at Thai time’s Arundel High Street restaurant said the decision was made ‘with a heavy heart’ to ‘close the restaurant permanently’.

“Not the news that we wanted to share,” read a statement on the business’ Facebook page, on Wednesday evening (June 19).

“We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the great times we have had here, the (mostly) awesome customers we’ve come across and the opportunity to be part of this great historic town.

"It has been a fantastic experience and we have enjoyed every moment.”

The restaurant had a score of 4.7 stars from 260 Google reviews and 4.5 stars from ‎223 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Thai time still has a presence in Sussex, though.

The statement continued: “Any die-hard fans who can’t live without Thai time in their lives, rest assured you can still visit us in our Forest Row restaurant or our grab and go shop in Horsham.

The management team at Thai time’s Arundel High Street restaurant said the decision was made ‘with a heavy heart’ to ‘close the restaurant permanently’. Photo: Google Street View

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding!