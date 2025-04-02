West Sussex town to get increase in affordable housing thanks to new development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Contracts have been exchanged to deliver the biggest increase in affordable housing in Arundel in the last 35 years.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing association Aster Group, Arundel Community Land Trust (CLT), Fitzalan Estates and Esquire Developments will deliver 27 new energy-efficient, affordable homes exclusively for local people with a strong connection to the area.

Located a 15-minute walk from Arundel town centre, the new affordable homes at Arundel Gate are already in construction and will comprise a mix of eight one-bedroom maisonettes, 13 two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses. Each will come with an EV charging point, air source heat pump and an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) B rating. All the homes will be available on an affordable basis, 20 for social rent and seven for purchase through shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel CLT Chair Paul Summers said: “We are proud to be helping to bring the first new affordable housing for younger people in Arundel in a generation. Aster has been a great Registered Provider partner for us, bringing expertise of community-led housing from other places and professional resources that we, as a community organisation, could not hope to match.”

Aerial view of the new Arundel Gate development

“The support of a local landowner, committed to legacy in our community has been critical to helping think ahead to the ongoing management of the open spaces within the development and joining up with 'greening' community initiatives within the locality.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the skilled support from the Sussex Community Housing Hub enabling services provided through Action in Rural Sussex - a steadfast partner through the many years it has taken to bring this project to fruition”.

Aster’s Chief Investment Officer Amanda Williams added: “We have long championed CLTs as they have local communities at their very heart, driving forward developments which the community both want and need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the difference these new homes will make to individuals and families, providing stability and long-term security. With important energy-saving features, these homes will not only reduce energy bills but also contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for our communities.”

A key feature at Arundel Gate will be the landscaping with plenty of green space, woodland and eco-habitats.

Henry Arundel from Fitzalan Estates, which is providing the land, said: “Delivering the most affordable housing in Arundel in decades is a significant achievement and I must applaud the CLT for their drive and commitment in helping make this happen.

“These homes will be attractive and well-built, but this is more than just constructing buildings. We are not only addressing the immediate housing need – we are investing in our community and creating a lasting legacy for our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The innovative design and craftmanship of the new affordable homes will be in keeping with the wider 90 homes being developed at Arundel Gate by Esquire Developments.

David Braddon, Esquire Developments Director, said: “We are delighted to be delivering our first scheme alongside Aster and Arundel CLT. Arundel Gate presents not only an excellent opportunity to bring some new affordable housing stock to the town, but also to build some homes that generations of Arundel residents can be proud of. We are excited by the prospect of adding an extension to an existing community that brings a whole host of benefits along with it for both new and existing residents.”

The first phase of affordable homes is due for completion from summer 2025.

To register interest for the social rent and shared ownership homes, applicants must complete the e-form on Arun District Council’s website which can be found via the following link: https://www.arun.gov.uk/community-land-trusts/. Applicants for the social rent homes must also be registered on Arun District Council’s Housing Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel Gate is the first affordable housing project for The Arundel Community Land Trust. Their membership is from the community and they have a say in how the CLT is run as well as future projects. To find out more, become a member or have a question please head to: www.arundelclt.org.