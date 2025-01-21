West Sussex venue offers free admission for a week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate World Wetlands Day, 2 February 2025, WWT Arundel is inviting nature-lovers to claim a FREE admission ticket and explore their local wetland.

Visitors to WWT Arundel can claim their free ticket by entering a valid email address when booking online at: wwt.org.uk/discover-wetlands/world-wetlands-day/get-lost

Those registered will be able to use their free ticket to explore WWT Arundel anytime from Friday 31 January to Friday 7 February.

Armed with a ‘penny-coin’ map that highlights hidden corners, visitors will be invited to leave things to chance with the flip of a coin, and let fate decide their path.

Arundel Wetlands is offering free entry for a week

At WWT Arundel this can include wandering the Reedbed Boardwalk or the Woodland Loop, try the tranquil Trail or the Wildlife Garden. Leave it to fate as to which wildlife hides you explore on the day and find secret spots like the Willow Sphere or the Willow Arbour.

Claire Hogben, Site Manager at WWT Arundel, said: “Wetlands are inspiring spaces that quiet the noises of everyday life and create a world where amazing things can happen. It’s our mission at WWT to restore these wonderful places and give people a better connection to nature.

“This World Wetlands Day, we hope many people will make the most of this great opportunity to get lost in nature and unlock the superpowers of wetlands for themselves.”

Research has shown that just ten minutes in a wetland setting, like a marsh, lake or river, is enough to boost your mood. For those that aren’t able to get out into a wetland in person, WWT will share the sights and sounds of wetlands digitally on their website and social media channels.

WWT champions wetlands 365 days a year. And on 2 February, the world comes together to celebrate these super-powered habitats. Wetlands are water-purifying, flood-busting, nature-boosting, carbon-sinking and mood-lifting habitats, that burst with life.