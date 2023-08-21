A popular village pub has celebrated its relaunch in West Sussex following a £200,000 investment.

The Railway, in Lancing, reopened on Wednesday, July 9. It has a brand-new ‘stunning’ look but has kept its ‘beloved character and charm of a classic British pub’, according to operators – and husband-and-wife duo – Chris and Iryna Williams.

A grand launch party took place over the weekend (August 18 to 20) to celebrate the opening of the pub which had been closed for months.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, joined the celebrations on Saturday with the Worthing and Adur Town Crier Bob Smytherman.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Great to be at the relaunch of the Railway Pub in Lancing with local councillors and @CoolTownCrier and the girls on stilts. Shame about the low ceilings!

"Very smart new managers, locals Chris and Iryna Williams already have an early licence for the football tomorrow [England vs Spain in the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday].”

The establishment, which is now part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, has a new pool table and a darts board, as well as new HD TVs inside and outside in the new-look garden.

The pub’s drinks menu has also been revamped and features all of the classics, including a range of beers, wines and spirits.

Mr Williams said: “We are so excited to open the doors and welcome everyone back to the pub for a great time.

"Iryna, the team and I want to make the Railway a hub for the whole Lancing community and look forward to inviting in new and old faces and families.

"There is so much going on, we hope to have some fun with you all and cannot wait to make some brilliant memories.”

