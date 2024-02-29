West Sussex village pub set to reopen after extensive renovation
The Black Horse in Climping has seven ‘charming guest rooms’ – each ‘entirely reconfigured and renovated’ and decorated with ‘beautiful, locally printed wallpapers’ inspired by nature.
The Historic Sussex Hotels pub, on Climping Street, also offers an interesting choice of craft beers, fine ales, Sussex wine and locally-inspired cocktails.
It boats a menu ‘bursting with flavour and inspired by the seasons’; featuring traditional pub grub favourites and local ingredients.
A social media post confirmed the reopening night as next Friday (March 8), adding: "It's almost time!
"Historic Sussex Hotels is thrilled to open the doors of our fabulous new extensively-renovated pub: The Black Horse; set on Climping Street within walking distance of Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa, West Sussex.
“Wellies and wine, a post beach-walk beer, second breakfast or a Clymping night out – we invite everyone, including families and dogs, to come and enjoy the warmth and buzz of The Black Horse – and to see the transformation that we've made; carefully-restoring original features and creating a stunning oak frame addition overlooking The Ryebank fields.
"If you'd like to make a reservation, please email your request to [email protected] or call us on 01903 715 175.”