Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Black Horse in Climping has seven ‘charming guest rooms’ – each ‘entirely reconfigured and renovated’ and decorated with ‘beautiful, locally printed wallpapers’ inspired by nature.

The Historic Sussex Hotels pub, on Climping Street, also offers an interesting choice of craft beers, fine ales, Sussex wine and locally-inspired cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It boats a menu ‘bursting with flavour and inspired by the seasons’; featuring traditional pub grub favourites and local ingredients.

The Black Horse in Climping has announced when it will be reopening to the public after a major refurbishment. Photo: Google Street View

A social media post confirmed the reopening night as next Friday (March 8), adding: "It's almost time!

"Historic Sussex Hotels is thrilled to open the doors of our fabulous new extensively-renovated pub: The Black Horse; set on Climping Street within walking distance of Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa, West Sussex.

“Wellies and wine, a post beach-walk beer, second breakfast or a Clymping night out – we invite everyone, including families and dogs, to come and enjoy the warmth and buzz of The Black Horse – and to see the transformation that we've made; carefully-restoring original features and creating a stunning oak frame addition overlooking The Ryebank fields.