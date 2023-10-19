BREAKING
West Sussex village restaurant has closed - bakery set to move in

An American-style diner in a West Sussex village has closed after less than two years – and is set to be replaced by a bakery.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 19:04 BST
Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has served customers in The Street shopping parade, in Rustington, for the final time.

"Dear customers, we have moved,” a notice left on the restaurant window reads.

"Please find our nearby branch at Chichester, 30 South Street, PO19 1EL. For bookings, please visit our website.”

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has served customers in The Street shopping parade, in Rustington, for the final time. Photo: Sussex WorldBangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has served customers in The Street shopping parade, in Rustington, for the final time. Photo: Sussex World
Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has been in Chichester’s South Street since 2020. It remains unclear, at this time, if the business will be looking to open up a new restaurant in the West Sussex area.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz in Rustington becomes the second Sussex branch to close, following Brighton’s Duke Street restaurant. The company now has six branches remaining – in Chichester, Southsea, Havant, Port Solent, Southampton and Eastleigh.

Husband-and-wife team James and Echo Stone, who own Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz, brought in some of the best street artists on the south coast to decorate the Rustington restaurant when it opened in 2022.

The team was led by Mark Jones, a Southsea artist known as Fark, and included SNUB from Brighton and Portsmouth graffiti artist Chris Reeves.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has served customers in The Street shopping parade, in Rustington, for the final time. Photo: Sussex WorldBangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has served customers in The Street shopping parade, in Rustington, for the final time. Photo: Sussex World
Sussex World understands that the now-vacant unit in The Street shopping parade will be replaced by Truffles – a family-owned bakery chain.

Truffles, an independent business, was established in Sussex in 1982. The company already has branches in; Worthing; Billingshurst; Goring; Hailsham; Henfield; Horsham; Hove; Hurstpierpoint; Lancing; Lindfield; Mayfield; Shoreham; Shoreham Airport (Hummingbird); Steyning; Storrington and Uckfield.

Truffles has been approached for more information.

