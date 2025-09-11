West Sussex vineyard beats Champagne to win best bubbly in the world

A vineyard in West Sussex has become the first outside France’s Champagne region to be crowned best bubbly maker in the world.

Pioneering English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber – which has a vineyard at West Chiltington – was named the best sparkling wine in the world, becoming the first non-Champagne to win Champion Sparkling Wine at the International Wine Challenge.

Following blind tastings of more than1,000 wines, the highly coveted trophy went to Nyetimber’s Blanc de Blancs 2016 Magnum, marking the first time in the competition’s 34-year history that it has gone to any wine from outside of Champagne.

Judges described the winning wine as ‘a time capsule of a wine with mouth-watering acidity, flavours of citrus zest and camomile with a chalky finish.’

Nyetimber’s head winemaker Cherie Spriggs was also named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year for the second time. Cherie was the first person outside of France to have ever won the award when she first won it in 2018 – and remains the only woman to have ever done so.

Nyetimber chief executive and owner Eric Heerema said: “These two trophies are huge accolades for us and we are honoured to have received them from such a renowned awards body.

"At Nyetimber we strive for perfection in everything we do, and the trophies provide real recognition of our winemaking teams and all the hard work and dedication that they put into creating world-class sparkling wines.

“We are truly delighted to be the first ever non-Champagne to have been awarded the Champion Sparkling Wine trophy, and to have done so for our Blanc de Blancs – a wine that is very special to us, having been the first ever created at Nyetimber – feels very special.

"For Cherie to have won Sparkling Winemaker of the Year for the second time is incredibly impressive and demonstrates her outstanding talent and the huge effort she puts into crafting the sparkling wines that we are so proud of.

“We hope that these wins help to further bolster awareness and the appreciation of top-quality English sparkling wines both at home and around the world.”

The International Wine Challenge has been running for over 40 years, and is the world's most influential, impartial and rigorously judged global wine competition. In this year’s competition, Nyetimber also won Gold medals for its 1086 by Nyetimber and 1086 by Nyetimber Rosé 2013 vintages, both of which scored 96 points out of 100.

This follows an award win earlier this year at London Wine Fair’s Battle of the Bubbles competition when 1086 by Nyetimber 2010 was awarded top scoring Global sparkling and the top scoring wine overall; pipping prestige cuvées from Champagne – including Dom Perignon 2013 and Krug Grande Cuvée, 172ème Édition – to reach the top spot.

Following the awards, Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs 2016 is now sold out magnum format and stocks are low of the bottle format.

However, Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs 2017 is now available from Lay & Wheeler and Lea & Sandeman from £41 per bottle and coming soon to Nyetimber.com.