West Sussex WHSmith store one of first to be rebranded as TGJones following firm's sale
The branch, at 34-38 Southwick Square, is one of the first in Sussex to be given the new name after WHSmith revealed earlier this year it had sold all its shops to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital.
A spokesman for TGJones said ‘customers can expect to find the same great range of products, deals and services, and a warm welcome from our friendly team’.
Harrison Hales, cluster manager, added: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TGJones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment. There’s a real sense of pride among
the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TGJones.”
All WHSmith high street business will be rebranded over the coming weeks.
The spokesman added: “It’s a very positive milestone in the history of this much-loved business and an exciting time for TGJones and its employees.”
