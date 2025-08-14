What Horsham shops do you miss the most?

The same is true in Horsham where sadly many favourite stores have long gone, but others have taken their place ensuring the town stays vibrant.

But as more stores shut down nationwide, experts at Liquidation Centre have analysed data to reveal which former brand names consumers want to see back.

Debenhams tops the list and other favourites include Dorothy Perkins, Thorntons, Mothercare, BhS, Woolworths, Miss Selfridge and Blockbuster.

The Debenhams brand and website was bought by Boohoo in 2021 and has changed its name to revive the 247-year-old name but the chief executive has stated Debenhams will be ‘Britain’s online department store.’

Richard Hunt, director at Liquidation Centre, said: "Their online-only comeback will be exciting for many fans but it also serves as a stark reminder of their failure to compete effectively on the high street amid a changing market.”

Dorothy Perkins was also part of the Arcadia Group.

How do people in Horsham feel about it? We’d love to hear your views. We miss Woolies, Joules, Beales, Horsham cheese shop, Monsoon – and many more.

