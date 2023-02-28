Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV

What massive month-end easyJet deals end today? These are the holidays you could go on with Gatwick Airport's biggest airline including Croatia, Greece and Tunisia

easyJet’s massive month-end sale ends today (Tuesday, February 28) with plenty of deals still available for whatever kind of holiday you are looking for.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

Whether you are looking to book ahead for the summer or fancy a city break or a beach holiday – there are plenty of options in Gatwick’s biggest airline’s February sale.

What easyJet deals end today and what code do I have to use?

Here is a selection of places you go book in their sale using the code FEBSAVER. This gives you £100 off holidays over £800, £200 off holidays over £2,000. Travel up to 31/10/2023 • T&Cs apply.

easyJet have plenty of deals in their February sale
Acharavi, Corfu, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £271pp (includes £36 off) – self-catering

Elounda, Crete, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £471pp (includes £197 off) – self-catering

Lindos, Rhodes, Greece for seven nights (from May 10) from £722pp (includes £516 off) – All inclusive

Caleta De Fuste, Fuerteventura, Spain for seven nights (from May 9) from £753pp (includes £202 off) – half board

Agadir, Agadir, Morocco for seven nights (from May 21) from £698pp (includes £118 off) – All inclusive

Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia Area, Tunisia for seven nights (from March 22) from £450pp (includes £20 off) – all inclusive

Babin Kuk, Dubrovnik, Croatia for seven nights (from June 16) from £830pp (includes £199 off) – Bed and breakfast

Hadaba, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt for seven nights (from April 24) from £443pp (includes £192 off) – All inclusive

Magaluf, Majorca, Spain for seven nights (from June 2) from £537pp (includes £62 off) – Bed and breakfast

Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal for seven nights (from March 25) from £604pp (includes £60 off) – All inclusive

For more holidays in easyJet’s massive month-end sale – visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays

You can also call their travel experts on 0330 551 5165

