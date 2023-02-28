easyJet’s massive month-end sale ends today (Tuesday, February 28) with plenty of deals still available for whatever kind of holiday you are looking for.

Whether you are looking to book ahead for the summer or fancy a city break or a beach holiday – there are plenty of options in Gatwick’s biggest airline’s February sale.

What easyJet deals end today and what code do I have to use?

Here is a selection of places you go book in their sale using the code FEBSAVER. This gives you £100 off holidays over £800, £200 off holidays over £2,000. Travel up to 31/10/2023 • T&Cs apply.

easyJet have plenty of deals in their February sale

Acharavi, Corfu, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £271pp (includes £36 off) – self-catering

Elounda, Crete, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £471pp (includes £197 off) – self-catering

Lindos, Rhodes, Greece for seven nights (from May 10) from £722pp (includes £516 off) – All inclusive

Caleta De Fuste, Fuerteventura, Spain for seven nights (from May 9) from £753pp (includes £202 off) – half board

Agadir, Agadir, Morocco for seven nights (from May 21) from £698pp (includes £118 off) – All inclusive

Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia Area, Tunisia for seven nights (from March 22) from £450pp (includes £20 off) – all inclusive

Babin Kuk, Dubrovnik, Croatia for seven nights (from June 16) from £830pp (includes £199 off) – Bed and breakfast

Hadaba, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt for seven nights (from April 24) from £443pp (includes £192 off) – All inclusive

Magaluf, Majorca, Spain for seven nights (from June 2) from £537pp (includes £62 off) – Bed and breakfast

Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal for seven nights (from March 25) from £604pp (includes £60 off) – All inclusive

For more holidays in easyJet’s massive month-end sale – visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays