Whether you are looking to book ahead for the summer or fancy a city break or a beach holiday – there are plenty of options in Gatwick’s biggest airline’s February sale.
What easyJet deals end today and what code do I have to use?
Here is a selection of places you go book in their sale using the code FEBSAVER. This gives you £100 off holidays over £800, £200 off holidays over £2,000. Travel up to 31/10/2023 • T&Cs apply.
Acharavi, Corfu, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £271pp (includes £36 off) – self-catering
Elounda, Crete, Greece for seven nights (from May 2) from £471pp (includes £197 off) – self-catering
Lindos, Rhodes, Greece for seven nights (from May 10) from £722pp (includes £516 off) – All inclusive
Caleta De Fuste, Fuerteventura, Spain for seven nights (from May 9) from £753pp (includes £202 off) – half board
Agadir, Agadir, Morocco for seven nights (from May 21) from £698pp (includes £118 off) – All inclusive
Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia Area, Tunisia for seven nights (from March 22) from £450pp (includes £20 off) – all inclusive
Babin Kuk, Dubrovnik, Croatia for seven nights (from June 16) from £830pp (includes £199 off) – Bed and breakfast
Hadaba, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt for seven nights (from April 24) from £443pp (includes £192 off) – All inclusive
Magaluf, Majorca, Spain for seven nights (from June 2) from £537pp (includes £62 off) – Bed and breakfast
Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal for seven nights (from March 25) from £604pp (includes £60 off) – All inclusive
For more holidays in easyJet’s massive month-end sale – visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays
You can also call their travel experts on 0330 551 5165