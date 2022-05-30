Taking over the from Topshop store in East Street, The Ivy is a welcome addition to the high street and has been the cause of much excitement among resident and businesses in the city.

The Ivy Chichester Brasserie will serve modern British classics from dawn until dusk, including breakfast, coffees, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails. The brasserie’s extensive menus will incorporate a selection of classic, seasonal dishes including crispy duck salad with five spice dressing, toasted cashews, watermelon, beansprouts, sesame seeds, coriander and ginger, The Ivy shepherd’s pie, and salmon and smoked haddock fish cake with crushed pea and herb sauce and a soft poached hen’s egg.

For those with a sweet tooth, delicious desserts will include the much-loved crème brûlée, apple tart fine, and chocolate bombe, a tantalising blend of melting chocolate with a vanilla ice cream, honeycomb centre and hot salted caramel sauce.

Celebrations outside the new Ivy restaurant

The brasserie chain has now announced it will be opening its doors on Tuesday, 21 June, with reservations going live from today.

In celebration of the opening, The Ivy Chichester Brasserie enlisted its very own Ivy vintage race cars and performers who took to the streets of the beautiful and historic city of Chichester.

Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager Barnaby Harris-Reid whilst head chef Arnold Ivey will be overseeing the kitchen brigade.

The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has consulted on the brasserie’s interiors, as with The Ivy Collection’s sister sites. Notable features include colourful artwork inspired by the local area and floral designs curated by Art Consultant Adam Ellis, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting – all creating a stylish, yet laid-back environment for all-day dining and cocktails. The brasserie will also house a luxurious private dining room allowing up to 18 guests to enjoy more intimate events and occasions with a personal touch.