Where is the cheapest place to get petrol and diesel in Crawley today?

The soaring cost of fuel has contributed to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high, and motoring organisations are warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.
So how has it affected Crawley's forecourts? Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Friday, March 4).
Tesco Crawley Hazelwick Extra Fuel prices: Petrol: 144.9p; Premium Petrol:; 151.9p; Diesel: 146.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Sainsburys West Green: Petrol: 145p; Premium Petrol: 112.9p; Diesel: 147p Premium Diesel: n/a
Applegreen Crawley Avenue: Petrol: 146.8p; Premium Petrol: 151.9p; Diesel: 150.8p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Crawley Autopoint, Woodfield Road: Petrol: 147.9p; Premium Petrol: 146.9p; Diesel: 153.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Tilgate Express, BP: Petrol: 148.9p; Premium Petrol: 154.9p; Diesel: 153.9p; premium Diesel: n/a
Co-op Pound Hill: Petrol: 149.9p; Premium Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Rss Broadfield Crawley Esso: Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 125.9p; Diesel: 155.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
Mfg Ifield, Overdene Drive, Shell: Petrol: 151.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 155.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
M23 Pease Pottage Moto Motorway Service Area, BP: Petrol: 177.9p; Premium Petrol: 177.9p; Diesel: 179.9p; Premium Diesel:
n/a
Mfg Handcross, a23 South bound, BP: Petrol: 156.9p; Premium Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 165.9p; Premium Diesel: n/a
