Wilko could quickly be replaced in Worthing with multiple potential buyers showing 'positive interest’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing’s Wilko store – based in The Guildbourne Centre – is among the last remaining Wilko stores in Sussex set to close due to the lack of ‘viable offers for the whole business’.

Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Wilko store, as well as the branches in Crawley and Bognor Regis, closed on Sunday, September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing’s store will serve customers for the final time on Thursday, October 5.

The Wilko store in The Guildbourne Centre, Worthing will close on Thursday, October 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for The Guildbourne Centre said: “We would like to thank all the Wilko staff and customers for their support over many years. We are sorry to see you go.

“In the meantime, we can report positive interest in the store from five parties and so we are confident that the store will be trading successfully very soon. Watch this space.”

‘Another huge blow to Worthing’

Worthing Herald readers have been having their say after news that Wilko will soon be closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Burt wrote on Facebook: “I hope the staff will be re-employed in a new similar store there. Have always found them helpful when shopping there and with the recent closure news have still been giving good customer service with a smile. All the best to them for their future.”

Fiona Brown commented: “It will be good to see a like minded retailer take over and maybe the staff could work there also... fingers crossed.”

Lucie Dumbleton said the closure was ‘so sad’ and ‘another huge blow to Worthing’, adding: “Town centre is dying now. Feel for all the staff who now need to find new jobs.”