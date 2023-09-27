Wilko to close in Worthing: 'Positive interest from five parties'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worthing’s Wilko store – based in The Guildbourne Centre – is among the last remaining Wilko stores in Sussex set to close due to the lack of ‘viable offers for the whole business’.
Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Wilko store, as well as the branches in Crawley and Bognor Regis, closed on Sunday, September 17.
Worthing’s store will serve customers for the final time on Thursday, October 5.
A spokesperson for The Guildbourne Centre said: “We would like to thank all the Wilko staff and customers for their support over many years. We are sorry to see you go.
“In the meantime, we can report positive interest in the store from five parties and so we are confident that the store will be trading successfully very soon. Watch this space.”
‘Another huge blow to Worthing’
Worthing Herald readers have been having their say after news that Wilko will soon be closing.
Shirley Burt wrote on Facebook: “I hope the staff will be re-employed in a new similar store there. Have always found them helpful when shopping there and with the recent closure news have still been giving good customer service with a smile. All the best to them for their future.”
Fiona Brown commented: “It will be good to see a like minded retailer take over and maybe the staff could work there also... fingers crossed.”
Lucie Dumbleton said the closure was ‘so sad’ and ‘another huge blow to Worthing’, adding: “Town centre is dying now. Feel for all the staff who now need to find new jobs.”
Chris Glease wrote: “I helped open this store. So very sad to see it go. I still have many friends there. I so feel for them.”