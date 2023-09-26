The last remaining Wilko stores in Sussex are set to close due to the lack of ‘viable offers for the whole business’.

Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Wilko store, as well as the branches in Crawley and Bognor Regis, closed on Sunday, September 17.

The remaining Sussex stores will close in the coming weeks.

Closing on Thursday, October 5 are the Wilko stores in: Worthing; Burgess Hill and The Arndale, Eastbourne.

The Wilko store in The Guildbourne Centre, Worthing will close on Thursday, October 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Horsham’s store will serve customers for the final time on Sunday, October 8.

Administrators PwC said they had ‘explored all opportunities to save the business’ but ‘despite extensive efforts’, no significant part of Wilko’s operations can be rescued.

In a statement, the administrators confirmed that all Wilko stores and its two distribution centres will close.

It is anticipated that all stores will close by early October, resulting in redundancies of 9,100 employees.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said earlier this month: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary. The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.