Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent Christmas shopping campaign is being run by VisitEastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID with a host of independent shops, cafés and retailers taking part between now and Friday, December 22.

Shoppers can collect a stamp card from participating local independent businesses or the Welcome Building, available now, and then make five separate purchases from the shops and retailers listed on the card, receiving a stamp with each purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completed cards should be returned to the Welcome Building or Maybugs by midday on Friday 22 December to be in with a chance of winning some fabulous gifts donated by the retailers, some of which are currently on display in The Beacon.

Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Shops taking part in the initiative include Taboo, Brufords, Cove, Crystals for Life, The Lighthouse Gallery, Flowers of Eastbourne, Eastbourne Framing Centre, Students of the Game, 7Ply Skate Store, Barley Sugar, La Boutique, My CandyLand, All Things Analogue, The Incredible Cake Company, Victoria Butchers, Grove Road Cards, Tall Guy Coffee Co, Gianni’s, Downtown Deli, Bourne Barbers, Sourced Retro, Aurelie & Rose, Maybugs, Wards Clothing, Beach Hut Gifts, Semantics Glass Engraving and Studio.