BREAKING

Win prizes by supporting Eastbourne’s independent traders in run-up to Christmas – here’s how

Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An independent Christmas shopping campaign is being run by VisitEastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID with a host of independent shops, cafés and retailers taking part between now and Friday, December 22.

Shoppers can collect a stamp card from participating local independent businesses or the Welcome Building, available now, and then make five separate purchases from the shops and retailers listed on the card, receiving a stamp with each purchase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Completed cards should be returned to the Welcome Building or Maybugs by midday on Friday 22 December to be in with a chance of winning some fabulous gifts donated by the retailers, some of which are currently on display in The Beacon.

Most Popular
Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough CouncilShoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Shops taking part in the initiative include Taboo, Brufords, Cove, Crystals for Life, The Lighthouse Gallery, Flowers of Eastbourne, Eastbourne Framing Centre, Students of the Game, 7Ply Skate Store, Barley Sugar, La Boutique, My CandyLand, All Things Analogue, The Incredible Cake Company, Victoria Butchers, Grove Road Cards, Tall Guy Coffee Co, Gianni’s, Downtown Deli, Bourne Barbers, Sourced Retro, Aurelie & Rose, Maybugs, Wards Clothing, Beach Hut Gifts, Semantics Glass Engraving and Studio.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The countdown to Christmas is well and truly underway and what better way for shoppers in Eastbourne to support their local high street, than by making sure they stock up on Christmas gifts at our independent retailers.”

Related topics:BIDStudents