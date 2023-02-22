Wizz Air has been named the worst airline for short-haul travel by UK passengers in a new survey conducted by consumer group Which?.

The Hungary-based carrier, which operates short-haul flights from eight UK airports including Gatwick, was awarded one star out of five by passengers for boarding experience, cabin environment and seat comfort.

Passengers awarded Wizz Air no more than two stars in the remaining categories of the survey, including value for money and cleanliness.

The airline’s overall customer score of 48% placed it at the bottom of the consumer ranking, behind Ryanair (52%), Eurowings (53%) and British Airways (56%).

Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Jet2.com came out on top of the ranking (80%), ahead of Turkish Airlines (78%).

Which? travel editor Rory Boland said: "While airlines like Jet2.com have distinguished themselves by offering flyers excellent customer care and a reliable service, too many of their competitors continually fail to measure up.

"If alternative carriers are available for your route, avoid Wizz Air, as its poor record on customer care means you're likely to be left high and dry in the event your flight is delayed or cancelled."

The Civil Aviation Authority said it had ‘significant concerns’ about Wizz Air's ‘unacceptable’ behaviour in December. The regulatory body said Wizz Air’s passengers were far more likely to make escalated complaints than those of other carriers.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “At Wizz Air, we do everything possible to ensure that passengers reach their destination on time and with minimal delay.

“Wizz Air operates a fleet of brand new, state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft, with an average age of 4.6 years, which offer passengers comfort, space and modern interiors.

“The A321neo features the widest single-aisle cabin configuration with 239 18-inch-wide seats.

“Every aircraft is cleaned after each flight and deep cleaned every night.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We don’t feel this small survey, conducted during one of the most challenging periods in global aviation, accurately represents the views of the tens of millions of customers who’ve chosen to fly with us over the same period.

“While we don’t claim to get everything right every time, we continue to be recognised for the service we offer.

“Our customers tell us they appreciate being able to choose from a range of cabins, flying to and from central airports at convenient times of the day, plus our investment in new aircraft, new seating, wifi, new menus, the complimentary snacks and water we offer in our short-haul economy cabin, and the most generous hand baggage allowance of any UK airline.”