Worthing and Littlehampton pubs cut price of food and drink in one-day special offer - How to claim your discount
Prices at The Three Fishes in Chapel Road, Worthing and The George Inn in Surrey Street, Littlehampton will be reduced by 7.5 per cent for one day only – on Thursday September 14. The price cut aims to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
The event also marks Tax Equality Day at Wetherspoon pubs.
The price reduction means that a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on the day. All food and drink in pubs is normally subject to 20 per cent VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to customers at a discounted price.
Tim Martin, Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman, said: "The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets.
"Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20 per cent.
"This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.
"Customers coming to Wetherspoon’s pubs on Thursday September 14 will find the price of their food and drinks to be lower than normal."
The discount will be available across England, meanwhile in Scotland, prices will be reduced on meals and non-alcoholic drinks only due to licensing restrictions.