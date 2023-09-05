Wetherspoons’ pubs are set to cut the price of all food and drink in a one-day special offer.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prices at The Three Fishes in Chapel Road, Worthing and The George Inn in Surrey Street, Littlehampton will be reduced by 7.5 per cent for one day only – on Thursday September 14. The price cut aims to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

The event also marks Tax Equality Day at Wetherspoon pubs.

The price reduction means that a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on the day. All food and drink in pubs is normally subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event also marks Tax Equality Day at Wetherspoon pubs. Photo: J D Wetherspoon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to customers at a discounted price.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman, said: "The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets.

"Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20 per cent.

"This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers coming to Wetherspoon’s pubs on Thursday September 14 will find the price of their food and drinks to be lower than normal."