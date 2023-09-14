Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of its apprenticeship programme. Amazon partnered with careers development platform Apprentice Nation to host an exclusive one-off gig featuring singer-songwriter Cat Burns.

Since the launch of the programme in 2013, there have been 5,000 Amazon apprenticeships offered. The vast majority (85 per cent) of employees who completed their apprenticeships have gone on to build successful careers at Amazon and currently 79 per cent remain working with the company today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Amazon, 83 per cent of parents in the South East said they believed an apprenticeship would provide their child with a good chance of getting a permanent job, with 80 per cent of them also agreeing that an apprenticeship provided good earnings potential.

An apprentice from Worthing has helped Amazon celebrate the tenth anniversary of its apprenticeship programme and is sharing his story in the hope of inspiring people in Worthing to follow in his footsteps.

Oli Wheatley, from Worthing, is one of the 1,600 apprentices currently taking part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. As many as 5,000 apprenticeships have been offered in the UK in the last ten years.

Oli is a software development engineering apprentice at Amazon’s head office in London. He has been working at Amazon for four years and is currently taking part in an Amazon degree apprenticeship with Roehampton University and QA Training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli, who joined Amazon straight from school after studying A-Levels in business studies, computer science and physics, said: “I loved the subjects but I felt that the full-time learning environment wasn’t right for me.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of its apprenticeship programme. Amazon partnered with careers development platform Apprentice Nation to host an exclusive one-off gig featuring singer-songwriter Cat Burns. Photo: Amazon / Apprentice Nation

“I wanted a practical learning opportunity, which naturally led me to look at apprenticeships. I enjoy experimenting with things rather than just learning in the classroom, so this seemed like a great next step for me.”

Oli explained that, when he was searching for an apprenticeship, he had several options.

“I had the opportunity to join a number of different companies as an apprentice, but Amazon was the clear frontrunner for me,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the interview process, I felt that Amazon’s focus on technology was unlike anywhere else and that really appealed to me. The people I spoke to seemed truly invested in their work and that really drew me to the company.

Since the launch of the programme in 2013, there have been 5,000 Amazon apprenticeships offered. Photo: Sarah Fyffe

“Amazon’s culture also really appeals to me. The sense of ownership and the ability to plan your own career path means I can have a tangible impact on the business and as an apprentice, I can’t ask for more than that.”

Asked what’s the best thing about his apprenticeship, Oli added: “Having an opportunity to invent things for Amazon customers.

“I get to write code that goes into production and is ultimately used by our customers. It’s very fulfilling to see the metrics on how many people used something I coded or built. It’s a great feeling that’s so validating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after attending the apprenticeships event at Amazon in Dartford, Oli said: “The apprenticeships event has been so exciting to be a part of. More than 200 people attended, which shows the strength of apprenticeships and I think the gig, the tours and the mentoring has been a fitting tribute to the Amazon Apprenticeship programme.”

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of its apprenticeship programme. Amazon partnered with careers development platform Apprentice Nation to host an exclusive one-off gig featuring singer-songwriter Cat Burns. Photo: Amazon / Apprentice Nation

Finally, on what advice Oli would give to others who tell him they’re considering an apprenticeship, he said: “The advice I gave to the people I met at the event is what I say to anyone who asks me about an apprenticeship – go for it. The worst thing you could do is not apply and then regret it later. You won’t know until you try.”

To mark the tenth year of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme, Brit-nominated, South London artist Cat Burns was the headline act at a mentoring event for 200 aspiring apprentices in one of Amazon’s largest fulfilment centres in the UK, marking the tenth anniversary of the company’s apprenticeship programme. Oli attended the gig to help mentor potential future apprentices.

Speaking at the event, double-platinum-selling Cat Burns said: “It’s been amazing to support young people with Apprentice Nation and celebrate ten years of Amazon apprenticeships in this incredible robotics fulfilment centre with such an inspiring group of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So much of my own journey has been about ‘learning on the job’ and I know how valuable it is to have relatable mentors to offer support along the way. This event has shown just how powerful the combination of music and mentorship can be.”

The audience included Amazon employees and apprentices, alongside 200 members of Apprentice Nation, the career development platform, that uses the power of music to inspire 16-25-year olds to shape their future.

In addition to the concert, attendees were given a tour of the centre, which is equipped with advanced Amazon robotics technology, to experience a behind the scenes look at what happens when they click ‘buy’ on the Amazon website and see the technology used to help deliver for millions of customers around the world every day.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “The Apprentice Nation members also took part in career development activities and a mass mentoring session with Amazon apprentices, employees and industry leaders from Lucozade and Havas, sharing their career stories and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the Amazon apprenticeship programme launched in 2013, it had one scheme – engineering – and only six apprentices. Five are still employees of the business today and are flourishing as engineers in fulfilment centres in Dunfermline, Rugeley and Swansea.

"This year, Amazon has offered hundreds of full-time apprenticeship roles across the UK starting at entry-level and including around 250 degree-level apprenticeships in over 30 different schemes ranging from engineering to broadcast production, warehouse team leaders to buying and merchandising.

“In total, since the launch of the Amazon apprenticeship programme in 2013, there have been 5,000 Amazon apprenticeships offered in the UK. The vast majority (85%) of employees who completed their apprenticeships have gone on to build successful careers at Amazon and currently 79 per cent remain working with the company today.

"There are also over 1,600 apprentices currently taking part in the apprenticeship programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon also launched new apprenticeship programmes for 2023 including cyber security and information communications technicians. The new apprenticeships highlight Amazon’s ongoing commitment to creating jobs and providing opportunities for training and up-skilling across the UK.

Amazon’s UK country manager, John Boumphrey, said: “We are exceptionally proud to be celebrating ten years of our apprenticeship programme, providing opportunities for upskilling and retraining for people of all ages, at all stages of their careers.

"Apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in today’s labour market, and we now offer one of the broadest and largest apprenticeship programmes in the UK. From young people entering the workplace for the first time, to older people looking to take their skills and careers in a new direction, our apprenticeship schemes illustrate that, at Amazon, there are opportunities for everyone.”

Stephen Greene CBE, CEO RockCorps & Producer of Apprentice Nation, said: “This is a time where we are all questioning university as being the dominant career route. There are many other ways to a career. That is what Apprentice Nation does - offers options - in this case through our exciting and unique partnership with Amazon. We are stoked to have Cat Burns perform in Dartford and share her inspiring story with others. What an artist!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: “I applaud Amazon for its decade-long commitment to apprenticeships. Giving 5,000 people the opportunity to earn while they learn and develop the skills needed to succeed is key to building a skills and apprenticeships nation, and I hope that more employers follow in their footsteps.

“Over 90 per cent of apprentices go into work or further training, and this is certainly true at Amazon. In fact, 85 per cent of employees who completed their apprenticeships have gone on to build successful careers at the company, showing that an apprenticeship isn’t just a rung on the ladder of opportunity, it can take you all the way to the top.”

Apprentice Nation member, Jecoliah Frimpong, from Greenwich, said: “This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – Cat Burns was incredible and the mentors were really inspiring. I had no idea there were so many opportunities and different apprenticeships available at Amazon and it will definitely make me think of doing an apprenticeship instead of going to university!”

After talking about her own career journey with host and Capital Radio DJ, Remel London, Cat Burns and her band performed a live set for the audience which included her hits Go and People Pleaser, all taking place in the state-of-the-art fulfilment centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad