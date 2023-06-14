The opening date has been revealed for a new fine dining restaurant in Worthing.

Three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel – revealed last month that he plans to open a new establishment called Tern this summer.

It will be a fine dining restaurant set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier.

"Worthing has always been a place I'd love to open a restaurant in,” Johnny said, in an exclusive interview with the Worthing Herald and Sussex World, which you can read in full here.

It has now been revealed that Tern will officially open on Thursday, July 6.

From 12pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 15) customers will be able to make dinner, lunch and Sunday brunch reservations a month in advance by visiting the website www.ternrestaurant.co.uk. The menus which will change monthly.

Johnny said: “It felt right to open up something at the higher end of the food scene. It seems to have been really well received. I was terrified when it first went out but I've had nothing but nice feedback.

“You get some of the usual comments but it caters for different people. It's been really nice. Everyone has been really welcoming.

"I’ve had loads of emails asking when we're opening.”