Worthing Food and Drink Festival is gearing up up for ‘another memorable edition’ this weekend.

The popular, free-to-enter, event will be held this Saturday and Sunday (September 9 & 10) in Steyne Gardens, organised by Worthing Business Improvement District.

A spokesperson for the Worthing town centre team said: “The upcoming Worthing Food and Drink Festival is set to not only tantalise taste buds but also champion the spirit of community and support for local businesses.

“As the festival gears up for another memorable edition, the BID have placed a strong emphasis on showcasing the diverse flavours and

culinary talents that lie at the heart of the Worthing area.

"With a spotlight on local businesses, this year’s event promises to be a celebration of culinary excellence and a platform for the town’s

artisans and restaurateurs to shine.”

The town centre team said the festival is ‘more than just a gathering of food enthusiasts’ – it is also a ‘stepping stone for budding foodie entrepreneurs’.

“Local restaurateurs and street food vendors will be given a great opportunity to showcase their creativity,” the spokesperson added.

"The festival’s diverse audience provides an ideal testing ground for these entrepreneurs to experiment with innovative dishes and receive direct feedback from visitors, helping them refine their offerings and build a loyal customer base.

In addition to providing a platform for up-and-coming talents, the festival also aims to elevate established local chefs and food establishments.

"Food businesses in the Worthing area will have the chance to present their signature dishes, drawing attention to their commitment to quality

ingredients and culinary expertise.

"This exposure not only increases footfall to their businesses but also strengthens their position as culinary ambassadors of the town. From craft breweries to artisan wineries and distilleries, local alcohol production showcases the creativity and passion of the community’s makers and enthusiasts.”

One of the festival’s ‘key goals’ is to promote sustainability and ethical practices and the festival supports ‘environmentally conscious initiatives like encouraging plastic free practices’.

"This year, local businesses are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices and we are working in collaboration with Worthing Borough Council to promote food waste collection, and will have dedicated spaces at the site to enable this.

"This collective effort highlights Worthing’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty and fostering a more sustainable future.

"By providing a platform for local artisans, restaurateurs, and chefs to shine, the festival not only stimulates economic growth but also fosters a

sense of community pride.