The Worthing Food & Drink Festival returns to Steyne Gardens this weekend (Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September 2025), running from 10am to 7pm each day.

This free event is one of the town’s highlights, attracting thousands of visitors with its mix of food, drink, and entertainment.

More than 60 traders will be taking part, offering everything from sizzling street food and artisan cheese to sweet treats and locally produced gin. Look out for names such as Mac Daddy, Boom Sauce, 3 Bros, So Dumpling Good, German Sausage Co., Churros Ole, Joe’s Chilli Sauce, Silent Pool Gin, and Worthing Gin. Local pubs and restaurants including The Old Bike Store, Egremont, and Rose and Crown will also be bringing their flavours to the festival.

Entertainment is woven throughout the weekend with roaming performances rather than a central stage. Confirmed acts include the Duo Millers stilt walkers, David Croucher’s close-up magic, live buskers all day, and a special performance by the Rock Choir on Saturday at 2pm.

One of the weekend’s highlights is the Chilli Eating Competition, hosted by Boom Sauce on Sunday, September 14, at 2pm, where brave contestants can battle it out for a £100 Worthing Gift Card prize.

Families are well catered for, with child-friendly portions, mini meals, and plenty of sweet snacks to enjoy. Even dogs are welcome, with treats available from selected stalls.

