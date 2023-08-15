Worthing hotel to reopen after major £3m refurbishment
The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public next Friday (August 25).
The newly renovated site has had a ‘£3 million overhaul’ with a ‘fresh new menu and refurbished hotel rooms’.
"The hotel opens its doors to the public for food, drinks and stays on August 25th with lots of exciting things to follow,” a spokesperson said.
“The Railway Hotel is a premium pub and town hotel, where freshly prepared food is available throughout the day. Our own Portobello brewed beers sit amongst premium world beers and local craft breweries.
“It is a place for people to have meet, have fun and enjoy service with a smile.”
A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.
Amy Wonnacott, area sales and marketing manager, said the venue has been ‘completely transformed’ with a ‘definite wow factor as soon as you walk through the door’.
She added: “We are so excited about the opening of The Railway Hotel. We have 35 available rooms now, as well as a dining area and pub area.
"New seating has been installed, with the decor adding a real Victorian feel.
“This adds a new and vibrant space to Worthing town, where we want to invite locals and local business to dine with us as well as tourists and commuters who need a place to stay.
"Our space is vast and can be host to a range of new events and activities. The Railway Hotel is a venue that has the capacity to bring exciting change to Worthing."