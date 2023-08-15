A Victorian-style hotel and pub is set to reopen in Worthing after a £3 million refurbishment.

The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public next Friday (August 25).

The newly renovated site has had a ‘£3 million overhaul’ with a ‘fresh new menu and refurbished hotel rooms’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hotel opens its doors to the public for food, drinks and stays on August 25th with lots of exciting things to follow,” a spokesperson said.

The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public on Friday, August 25

“The Railway Hotel is a premium pub and town hotel, where freshly prepared food is available throughout the day. Our own Portobello brewed beers sit amongst premium world beers and local craft breweries.

“It is a place for people to have meet, have fun and enjoy service with a smile.”

A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Wonnacott, area sales and marketing manager, said the venue has been ‘completely transformed’ with a ‘definite wow factor as soon as you walk through the door’.

A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.

She added: “We are so excited about the opening of The Railway Hotel. We have 35 available rooms now, as well as a dining area and pub area.

"New seating has been installed, with the decor adding a real Victorian feel.

“This adds a new and vibrant space to Worthing town, where we want to invite locals and local business to dine with us as well as tourists and commuters who need a place to stay.