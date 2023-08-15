BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Worthing hotel to reopen after major £3m refurbishment

A Victorian-style hotel and pub is set to reopen in Worthing after a £3 million refurbishment.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST

The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public next Friday (August 25).

The newly renovated site has had a ‘£3 million overhaul’ with a ‘fresh new menu and refurbished hotel rooms’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The hotel opens its doors to the public for food, drinks and stays on August 25th with lots of exciting things to follow,” a spokesperson said.

The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public on Friday, August 25The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public on Friday, August 25
The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, will open to the public on Friday, August 25

“The Railway Hotel is a premium pub and town hotel, where freshly prepared food is available throughout the day. Our own Portobello brewed beers sit amongst premium world beers and local craft breweries.

“It is a place for people to have meet, have fun and enjoy service with a smile.”

A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy Wonnacott, area sales and marketing manager, said the venue has been ‘completely transformed’ with a ‘definite wow factor as soon as you walk through the door’.

A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.
A notice on the hotel’s website described the project as a ‘major refurbishment’ to a venue, which sits across the road from town’s railway station.

She added: “We are so excited about the opening of The Railway Hotel. We have 35 available rooms now, as well as a dining area and pub area.

"New seating has been installed, with the decor adding a real Victorian feel.

“This adds a new and vibrant space to Worthing town, where we want to invite locals and local business to dine with us as well as tourists and commuters who need a place to stay.

"Our space is vast and can be host to a range of new events and activities. The Railway Hotel is a venue that has the capacity to bring exciting change to Worthing."

Related topics:VictorianPortobello