A Worthing business is appealing for urgent donations after being left in debt following a devastating fire.

Habib Shashaty and his family – including young children and their beloved pet dog – were asleep in a flat above Washing 2 Go launderette in New Broadway, Tarring Road, on Wednesday, June 28, when black smoke started filling the room at about 5am.

“All the smoke went upstairs to the flat,” Habib said. “We woke up coughing our lungs out.”

Two fire engines responded and crews spent more than an hour at the scene.

At the time, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “The fire was of accidental ignition caused by clothes that had come out of the tumble dryer. Overnight they heated up and ignited a nearby duvet.”

Habib, the operations manager for the business, said ‘there was no electrical fault’ and there was ‘spontaneous combustion’, adding: “There was nothing we could have done to stop it. We were told we were very unlucky.”

However, Habib and his family have been informed that their insurance claim was unsuccessful – sparking an urgent appeal for funds.

“After ten long weeks, our claim has been denied, pushing us further into debt,” he said.

"We need your support now more than ever to recover. Please donate or share this message. Together, we can rebuild.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up and, so far, more than £1,500 has been raised, with all funds to go towards the reconstruction of the business.

On the fundraising page, Habib’s wife Dolly – who owns and directs the business – said: “What began as a small endeavour, with little more than an ironing board in our living room, has evolved into a treasured community institution.

“We embarked on this journey with unwavering determination, investing our blood, sweat, and tears into creating a business we could be proud of. Through countless sleepless nights and early mornings, we managed to establish Washing 2 Go as a reliable and trusted hub for laundry services and linen hire.”

Dolly said the ‘catastrophic fire engulfed’ the shop, ‘reducing all that we held dear to ashes’.

She added: “It was a harrowing experience, witnessing our livelihood and cherished possessions vanish before our eyes. The smoke-filled air and the fear for our family's safety only added to the immense weight of the situation.

“As we stood on the other side, feeling a mixture of shock, grief, and relief for our loved ones' safety, the reality of the fire's impact began to sink in. The road ahead seemed daunting, but we knew we had to find the strength to rebuild and restore what was lost.

“This experience has reinforced our determination to rise from the ashes and rebuild Washing 2 Go. With the support and compassion of our community, we believe we can overcome this setback and create an even stronger and more resilient business.”

Habib said the business has been the ‘heart and soul of our community’ for number of years.

He added: “Our services play a critical role in the lives of our community members, particularly the elderly. We provide essential laundry services, including weekly pick-up and delivery, which are relied upon by many elderly individuals who may have limited mobility or prefer the convenience we offer.

"Additionally, our business supports the local tourism industry, as visitors who stay in Airbnb accommodations and holiday homes depend on us for their linen hire needs, with pick-up and collection services. Moreover, we also serve local restaurants by providing them with uniforms and helping to maintain their professional image.

“The impact of the damage to our business goes beyond our regular customers. It affects the entire community's well-being, as our services contribute to the overall comfort and convenience of residents and visitors alike. By rebuilding our business, we can not only restore a vital service for the elderly but also support the local tourism industry and maintain the high standards of our community's businesses.”

