Photos taken today (Wednesday, December 4) show members of the public sitting down or taking a stroll on the pier – which had been closed since October 10 due to storm damage.

Alex Coombes, owner of Perch on the Pier, told the Worthing Herald the seaside tourist attraction is ‘busier than ever’ for a Wednesday afternoon.

Whilst repair works have been taking place, nobody was allowed on the 162-year-old structure.

Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “The outpouring of support for our work to reopen Worthing Pier has been amazing.

“It’s clear from people’s comments that they want us to use the same energy to retain and improve our heritage sites like the pier, the lido and other sites along our wonderful seafront for future generations.

“As a council for the community we want our residents, businesses and community organisations to work alongside us to make a new vision for our seafront a reality.

“We can’t do it on our own with the resources we have, but with the support of our amazing community and beyond, we can breathe new life into our town.”

Almost two months of emergency work has make the pier safe for the community again.

A council spokesperson said: “Thanks to a huge effort by Worthing Borough Council engineers, maintenance teams and contractors, the pier reopened to the public today after a temporary steel structure was designed, built and installed underneath to help support it.

"The pier’s businesses have also been able to open to customers today for the first time since October 9, when storm damage forced the temporary closure of the pier on safety grounds.”

The council said work to ‘maintain and preserve the pier is an ongoing effort’.

As well as continuing with routine maintenance, council teams will carry out ‘frequent checks’ on the new steel support structure over the coming months to ‘ensure that it has all the bracing it needs’ to do its job under ‘constant pressure’ from the tides and the weight of the pier.

The spokesperson added: “Engineers will also work with contractors to identify exactly what is needed for a permanent repair for the pier.

"During the last two months there has been widespread vocal public support for investment in the seafront. The council hopes to harness this passion and positivity by recruiting residents, business leaders and community groups.

"They would work alongside council officers and councillors to develop a blueprint to safeguard the pier, Worthing Lido and other key heritage sites along the coastline to ensure future generations continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The details of the new approach are ‘currently being developed’ but it will involve finding ‘innovative ways’ to maintain, improve and fund the town’s seafront over the decades to come, the council said.

"As well as the pier, investigation work has been carried out at the lido in recent weeks to provide more information about the structure,” a statement read.

"Worthing’s seafront will be under increasing pressure from the effects of climate change going forward, so this will be a key factor when options are considered.

"The council will share the summary results of the lido investigation activity when it is complete, to help shape our future plans.”

In the coming weeks, the council said it will provide more information about the different ways people can get involved in this long-term project.

