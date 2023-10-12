The Royal Mail has issued a statement after reports that around 2,000 households have been impacted by major postal services disruption in Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been reported that the postal service in Worthing is in disarray. One resident claimed he went 17 days without receiving any post so had to collect it from the post office himself.

Another social media user shared a photo of 23 items of post that was delivered on one day after weeks of delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 2,000 households in Worthing have not been receiving their post on time, with those on a walking route among the few unaffected.

The Royal Mail has issued a statement after reports that around 2,000 households have been impacted by major postal services disruption in Worthing. Photo: Stock image

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are committed to restoring our quality of service to our customers. We have plans in place and dedicated teams responsible for improving deliveries in Worthing and throughout our delivery offices nationwide.

“Over the last six weeks we have recruited around 3,000 postmen and women and are continuing to recruit c.500 permanent positions a week in delivery.

"To support the physical and mental health of our employees and assist them in their return to work, we have introduced a wellbeing programme which provides colleagues with free, confidential, and independent healthcare support, including unlimited 24/7 access to an online GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the lead up to Christmas, we are taking on 16,000 temporary workers, more vehicles and additional parcel sorting sites to handle double the normal volume of parcels we expect over the period.