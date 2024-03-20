The North Star in Worthing has completed an ‘extensive nearly three-week refurbishment’.

"Boasting a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation,” a spokesperson for the pub’s owners, Ember Inns, said.

"A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.”

Serving up ‘great quality food’, The North Star offers a fixed price menu with three courses available for £13.79 from 12pm–5pm, Monday–Friday and £16.79 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

"But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new delicious dishes, including slow cooked rib of beef, shepherd’s pie, steaks and roasts available every Sunday,” the spokesperson added.

"Located near Brighton and Chichester, and close to the A27, The North Star is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring the South Downs National Park, Worthing Pier, or Brooklands Pleasure Park.”

Nathan Laflin, general manager at The North Star, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of The North Star we all know and love.”

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The North Star, please visit their website https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/southeast/the-north-star-worthing#/

1 . The North Star in Worthing reopens The pub boasts a 'brighter, more contemporary aesthetic' Photo: Ember Inns

2 . The North Star in Worthing reopens The North Star in Worthing reopens after refurbishment: Pictured are Jack Longhurst, Matthew Lea, Steve Sayer and Alex Pitts Photo: Ember Inns

3 . The North Star in Worthing reopens Located near Brighton and Chichester, and close to the A27, The North Star is a 'great place for families to eat, drink, and relax' Photo: Ember Inns

4 . The North Star in Worthing reopens The pub has updated its menu to 'include a wide range of new delicious dishes' Photo: Ember Inns