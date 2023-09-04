A popular Greek restaurant in Worthing has closed down – but the landlord has promised a fresh and exciting replacement.

The Fat Greek Taverna served customers in Portland Road for the last time on Sunday (September 3) after nearly 10 years in the town.

Property owner Andy Sparsis, who founded Proto Restaurants, said a new eatery will open after a refurbishment, expected to take between six and eight weeks to complete.

"With a hearty Greek farewell, we announce the passing of the torch as we've sold the restaurant to a new proprietor,” a Fat Greek Taverna statement read.

"The great news is our excitement in welcoming this fresh enterprise to the Portland Road locale.

"We firmly believe that this new operator will invest ardently, creating a novel, exclusive dining establishment in the town centre.

"This venture will undoubtedly yield numerous job opportunities and contribute to the vibrant restaurant community that Worthing boasts.”

Mr Sparsis, who led the regeneration of Portland Road, said the closure of The Fat Greek Taverna is part of an established business plan – and stressed that it is positive news for the town.

“It was always the plan that once the pedestrianisation was finished, we would rent it out,” he said. “We really wanted to run a Greek restaurant. It became iconic and attracted so much attention.

"Fat Greek was an incredibly successful business. Before we bought it, there was a 90 per cent vacancy rate on Portland Road.

"We then heavily invested in the area – building seven beautiful flats upstairs and rented them out. We have worked with the council to develop the area.

“There’s no vacancies for the first time in years – it’s now fully occupied. That’s what we’re proud of.

"Investment creates more money for the town and improves the café culture.”

The restaurateur said he expects to be met with ‘anger’ and ‘upset’ but asked people to see the bigger picture.

"People are not used to restaurants coming and going,” Mr Sparsis said. “People are used to seeing places staying there forever.

“Businesses should be vibrant – they should keep changing and moving. New energy should be coming in all the time. New people with new ideas keep towns going.

“There will be something new here with a different offer. It will be brilliant – it’s the perfect story.”

Mr Sparsis said he ‘might have hung around a few more years’ if the restaurant ‘was easier to operate’.

"Some people are trapped and have to work harder to keep their business going,” he said.

"Worthing is a beautiful town with a lot of independent businesses. We are proud to have another independent business open up here – expanding what we’ve got and building something amazing.

"Now the road is ready for it too and it shows how a town can invest and businesses can help a town change. If that can work here, it can work for any town centre. It’s a model people should look at.

“When we opened the Fat Greek, there were no other businesses in the area. Brighton brands then chose to open nearby.

"It attracts like-minded businesses and you can create a hub. It’s now one of the biggest hubs in the town. Cool and trendy businesses will attract people to the area. We were supported by the council which literally turned it around.”

In the farewell statement, Fat Greek Taverna thanked its loyal customers.

A spokesperson said: “As the Greeks say, ‘Good news always comes with a hint of adversity’.

"The Fat Greek Taverna gracefully opened its doors in 2014, emanating the enticing aroma of charcoal-grilled delights. It swiftly became a cherished establishment among both local patrons and those from afar, consistently bustling with activity.

"We take immense pride in the diligent team that nurtured The Fat Greek into an iconic destination for Cypriot street food.

“Our journey has been punctuated by countless memorable Greek-themed celebrations, television appearances, weddings, and, of course, our regularly bustling weekend services.

"The Fat Greek Team poured their hearts into the restaurant and the broader hospitality sector, shaping the sterling reputation The Fat Greek proudly holds. We extend our eternal gratitude for their unwavering dedication.

“Equally, we extend our thanks to our devoted customers who indulged in copious servings of Gyros, succulent Kleftiko Lamb, and copious rivers of Tzatziki. Your patronage has enriched us with cherished memories.

“Thus, it's ‘Yassou’ from us, and rest assured, our team can still be found at The Fish Factory. Some of our team members will remain on-site, collaborating with the new operator, so please drop by to say hello.

“In parting, we leave you with a timeless Greek adage, ‘Nothing is certain in life but change’, as eloquently stated by Socrates.”

