A popular Worthing restaurant has permanently closed following the death of the beloved owner of the business.

Boris Gelebeshev, from Bulgaria, owned Sofia in Montague Street, Worthing. The restaurant served homemade traditional Bulgarian cuisine.

It has been announced on social media that Boris sadly died.

A family tribute read: “Dear friends, as you know, Boris my husband, has finished his earthly journey, fighting tooth and nail for us, his family, his friends, his dreams, he didn't give up until the end. But sometimes fighting isn't enough, no one knows how determined he is in this world.

“No matter how much we want it, the moment to say goodbye and forgive has come.”

Those who knew Boris are invited to ‘join us on his final leg of his earthly journey’, to ‘say a few kind words and share memories’ at his funeral. The service starts at 9.30am on Wednesday (October 18) at H D Tribe, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing.

Melanie Peters, from the Worthing Food and Drink group, also paid tribute.