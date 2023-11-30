Worthing’s newest restaurant has promised its customers ‘laughter, joy, and unforgettable times’ as it opened for business today (Thursday, November 30).

Turkish restaurant Efes – which already has a restaurant in Clifton Road – has opened a second site in the town, replacing The Fat Greek Taverna in Portland Road.

The new restaurant is called Efes Town and has opened to the public after extensive renovation.

“Excitement is in the air, today marks the grand opening of Efes Town,” a post on social media read.

"We're beyond grateful for your unwavering support over the years. To our incredible customers, thank you for being part of our journey.

"Now, let's create countless happy moments together in our new restaurant, indulging in fantastic and authentic Turkish cuisine.

"Experience the warmth of Turkish hospitality as we serve up a feast for your senses. Here's to laughter, joy, and unforgettable times with family and friends. Cheers to a new chapter.”

Owner and chef Savas Uloyol said it was an ‘exciting time’ to open a new restaurant, adding that Worthing is ‘growing every year with great people’.

He said he is excited for the Christmas period with booking enquiries already coming in, thick and fast.

Efes first opened in Worthing 11 years ago and now has a score of 4.5 stars (out of five) from ‎1,042 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Savas said: “We are very excited. We have hired 17 members of staff, with new people joining us – including a chef and a restaurant manager.

“We wanted to in the centre of Worthing so we are part of the community.”

Efes will be focused on ‘serving the quality of food you get in Turkey’ – with fresh meat ‘prepared with proper flavours’. Turkish breakfasts will be served every day, with the restaurant open from 11.30am.

From Sunday to Thursday, last orders are at 9.30pm but this will be extended to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturdays – and open day (November 30).

