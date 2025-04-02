Worthing restaurant's building work is almost complete
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crabshack, in Marine Parade, has had builders on site for the last six weeks to replace its steel work, which had gradually corroded due to the sea air. It has remained open for most of this time, with reduced outside seating.
The building work, which has also seen the CrabShack sign made larger, saw the restaurant’s canopy taken down, but this is due to be replaced early next week.
Andy and Sarah Tinker-Taylor, two of the co-owners, said work was due to be completed on Monday, April 7, with the full outdoor area open as normal again on Tuesday, April 8.
They added: “This work will hopefully shore up the building for another couple of centuries. This week, the signwriter has been in to hand-paint the lovely new CrabShack sign, and everything should be finished by next week, which is exciting.
"The canopy is being replaced, as before we had terrible leaks whenever it rained, and it will be fully waterproof. We’re also getting new glass around the deck area to make it more windproof. We’re really looking forward to having the space fully open again.”
CrabShack is rated as the fifth best restaurant in Worthing on Tripadvisor, out of 299 venues. And in 2021, it was named one of the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset.
The list by Far & Wide, a US-based travel website, also included locations such as Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Florida’s Key West.
On the CrabShack website, it says: “Crabshack is a family owned and run seafood restaurant and beach bar with a large terrace overlooking the sea. Our philosophy is to provide the freshest local fish and seafood alongside fabulous drinks with fantastic service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.