Worthing restaurant's building work is almost complete

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Worthing’s most highly rated restaurants is nearing the end of essential building improvement work.

Crabshack, in Marine Parade, has had builders on site for the last six weeks to replace its steel work, which had gradually corroded due to the sea air. It has remained open for most of this time, with reduced outside seating.

The building work, which has also seen the CrabShack sign made larger, saw the restaurant’s canopy taken down, but this is due to be replaced early next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy and Sarah Tinker-Taylor, two of the co-owners, said work was due to be completed on Monday, April 7, with the full outdoor area open as normal again on Tuesday, April 8.

CrabShack in Worthing has remained open while building work has been going onCrabShack in Worthing has remained open while building work has been going on
CrabShack in Worthing has remained open while building work has been going on

They added: “This work will hopefully shore up the building for another couple of centuries. This week, the signwriter has been in to hand-paint the lovely new CrabShack sign, and everything should be finished by next week, which is exciting.

"The canopy is being replaced, as before we had terrible leaks whenever it rained, and it will be fully waterproof. We’re also getting new glass around the deck area to make it more windproof. We’re really looking forward to having the space fully open again.”

CrabShack is rated as the fifth best restaurant in Worthing on Tripadvisor, out of 299 venues. And in 2021, it was named one of the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list by Far & Wide, a US-based travel website, also included locations such as Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Florida’s Key West.

On the CrabShack website, it says: “Crabshack is a family owned and run seafood restaurant and beach bar with a large terrace overlooking the sea. Our philosophy is to provide the freshest local fish and seafood alongside fabulous drinks with fantastic service.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice