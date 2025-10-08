Worthing school offers swimming lessons in the playground thanks to pop-up pool

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Derwent Drive, Goring, is working with Pools2U, a business providing mobile swimming pools for schools.

Pools2U brings a fully equipped, heated pop-up pool to school, does all the setup, and provides on-site swimming lessons led by qualified instructors.

According to head teacher Dr Townsley, the process has been seamless and she’s seen a real benefit for pupils.

She added: “I have a head teacher friend in another part of the country and she told me about a pop-up pool her school had been using, and I was intrigued.

"The cost getting coaches to and from swimming pools is so expensive now, and it takes so much time out of the school day, this sounded like a fantastic option. This is good because it means parents only have to contribute to lessons, and not travel costs.

"I did some research and spoke to Lisa and Laura from Pools2U and they explained the whole process. They do all the set-up and it’s been very easy. They just need an outside plug, access to a tap and one member of staff to stay in the pool area during lessons. Which is also much easier to manage rather than sending multiple staff members to external lessons.”

English Martyrs is offering lessons to all Key Stage 2 pupils. Lessons are run in groups of eight children, with some children swimming every day for the three weeks the pool is at the school.

They are also offering after-school lessons to Key Stage 1 children after school in the 10m x 5m pool.

The government guidelines say children should leave year six being able to safely swim 25m. And with this pool in place, many English Martyrs children are achieving this way ahead of schedule.

Dr Townsley said: “With us living by the sea, it’s so important that children learn water skills which is why it’s great they can now start lessons from year three. Parents have been so intrigued by it, and when I have posted pictures to our Instagram we have had a huge number of likes for it.

“And more than anything, it’s just lovely to see the children progressing so quickly. Because the groups are small, with two instructors in the pool with them, I think they learn at a faster pace.”

Pools2U can provide individual changing pods, which are housed inside the pool tent. It allows children to have a private space for changing and because they are inside the pool tent they are nice and warm.

Pools2U co-owner Lisa said they also keep their pool warmer than most leisure centres – at a constant 30 degrees – so it’s a more comfortable temperature to learn in.

Lisa has been a swimming instructor for 22 years, and decided to set this business up with sister Laura because she’s passionate about water safety for children.

“This gives the schools opportunities to have lessons within their grounds, which is great from the safety aspect.

"It’s all about water safety, too, you’re by the sea here so it’s extra important. You hear children getting into trouble in the water every summer, and you remember how important it is for children to know what to do.”

Dr Townsley said even the school’s strongest swimmers weren’t sure how to attract attention if they were in trouble in the water, and so these lessons have given them vital skills.

Lisa said many schools in the north use pop-up pools, but it’s quite a new concept in the south. She added: “As far as I know, we are the only independent company that does this down here.

"Because this is so new down in the south, people are a bit worried about it, but when people see it they’re amazed by it."

Year six pupil Melody said she had been enjoying her first taste of swimming lessons. She added: “I think I have got quite a bit better.

"I’ve found it really easy to get changed in the pods and the lessons have been so fun because I’ve been with my friends. The instructors are really nice.

"It does make me want to continue swimming now I have more confidence.”

Classmate Teddy added: “I think other schools should do this because it really does help you to get better at swimming and it’s so easy to have it at school.”

Pools2U can come to schools across Sussex. For more information, see https://pools2u.co.uk/

