Worthing seafront bar launches fight back in face of adversity with new menu, click & collect and home delivery service

In a bid to combat a seafront slowdown, a Worthing bar and café has launched a new menu – with a click & collect and home delivery service.

In response to ongoing challenges faced by Worthing’s seafront businesses, Beach House is launching Greedy Gull – a fresh, locally owned premium sandwich, smashed burger, and chicken wing kitchen concept.

It will operate under the tagline ‘Made in Worthing – Seared by the Sea’, and will offer high-quality, handmade menu items designed to be both affordable and delicious.

Alongside the new food offerings, the initiative introduces click & collect and home delivery services to better serve customers and boost trade.

The Beach House is owned and managed by brothers Matt and Tim Taylor (pictured centre and right), along with lifelong friend Darren Gearing (left). Photo contributed

Darren Gearing, founder and director of Our Eating House Ltd, which operates Beach House, explained: “The seafront hasn’t been the same for more than two years now, and regardless of the weather, everyone is struggling.

"We’ve even seen three of our neighbours put their businesses up for sale. But having been here for 11 years, we refuse to give up.

“Given all that's happening at Worthing – and particularly the rather serious slowdown on the seafront areas – we're launching this new concept this coming weekend.

“Regrettably the seafront has never done so badly as it's done in the last 12 months – with all the roadworks and everything going on. But, quite frankly, it wasn't that much better 12 months before.

The menu has a brand new premium steak sandwich, smashed burger, and chicken wing kitchen – all made and locally owned. (Photo contributed)

“We're the only ones who can resolve this. Rather than giving up. we've decided to give it a real big shot in the arm.

"We are launching a very local, organically conceptualised new item in the hope that we can benefit from home delivery through the traditional slow months.”

Darren said ‘a lot of effort’ has gone in to the new recipes – and ‘making sure it’s what people want’, adding: “They're very high quality but hopefully in an affordable price.”

Darren also runs The Corner House Free House & Garden on Worthing High Street and The Tap House in East Street, Shoreham.

He said: “We're experienced operators, we've never really done this before because we've never had to.

"We've now been put in this corner where we've got to go for it. We feel that the concept is good and we're going to do our absolute best, because we're not out of the woods yet.

"The harsh reality is we're on the seafront and [outside the summer months] people simply don't go to the seafront.

“We've been there 11 years now and, at the end of this month, the Corner House is celebrating its tenth birthday – so that's really good news. It’s doing very well, so I'll make that continue.”

To make an order, call 01903 367313 or book through Deliveroo, Just Eat or Uber Eats.