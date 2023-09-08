The owners of an Italian restaurant on Worthing’s seafront have put the business up for sale.

Brio’s Worthing Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria on Marine Parade is available to buy for £150,000, according to uk.businessesforsale.com

A profile for the business read: “Brio’s is an outstanding restaurant located in a prime location in the heart of Worthing, West Sussex and is located on the main coastal road and overlooks the English Channel.

“The town has seen exceptional growth and investment in recent years with additional high-end flats being built nearby.

"The restaurant is very well supported by local residents and visitors to many of Worthing’s key attractions such as the theatre and Worthing’s Observation Wheel to name a few.

"The business has been in the present vendors’ hands for 12 years and now only comes to the market as the vendor wishes to focus on other business opportunities. During this time has achieved an excellent reputation and is highly rated on Google and Facebook.”

The premises is held on a full repairing and insuring lease at a current rent of £30,000 per annum and has 11 years remaining on the lease.

The Businesses For Sale website added: “The restaurant is located on Marine Parade on Worthing’s seafront and is a few minutes’ walk from Worthing Pier and Worthing Pavilion Theatre.

"The restaurant occupies a prime location and is clearly visible from the main road and benefits from a high footfall throughout the year.

"The restaurant benefits from a large terrace at the front of the building which overlooks the sea, with space for some 80-100 covers available.

"On entering the ground floor there are covers for some 100 covers, with a bar towards the rear of the restaurant. There is also an open plan theatre style kitchen and bar on the ground floor, with the main preparation and cooking kitchen located on the lower ground floor.

"Both are fitted with extraction, washing up area and cooking space and contain a wealth of fixture and fittings.

"The walk-in chiller and freezer are also located on the lower ground floor, along with the staff toilet, storage area and separate customer toilets.

"A full inventory of the equipment will be made available to any bona fide purchaser. Customers visiting the restaurant can either park in one of the many car parks in Worthing or alternatively there is also on street parking available.”

The business is open seven days a week, with 13 employees. The restaurant currently has consent from the council (LN/100001245) to sell alcohol – Mondays and Tuesday from 11am to 11.30pm and 11am-1am from Wednesday to Saturday. Live music is also permitted.

