Worthing will become a 'mini winter wonderland' this Christmas.

That’s according to the town centre manager, Hannah Manzaroli, who promised ‘things we’ve never had before’ to kick-off residents’ festive celebrations.

The business improvement district (BID) manager said: “Worthing will be a mini winter wonderland.

"We will give people a really positive Christmas before making a longer term plan about how we can bring people into Worthing during the quieter months of January and February.

Worthing will become a 'mini winter wonderland' this Christmas. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We will have good things we’ve never had before – with Santa and performers dotted around the town doing performances with a big market in Montague Place. Everything we offer will be completely free. It will be nice for everyone to take part.

"We will also be doing lots of competitions and give aways – promoting Worthing Gift Card.

“We have to think about businesses. Where they missed out on fireworks, we wanted to make Christmas a really positive celebration – to help them to make sure they haven’t missed out on trade. The budget hasn’t been lost as it’s being reinvested into other areas."

From dazzling lights to engaging community activities, there’s ‘something magical for everyone to enjoy’ at the Worthing Winter Fest.

From dazzling lights to engaging community activities, there’s ‘something magical for everyone to enjoy’ at the Worthing Winter Fest. Photo: Worthing BID

A BID spokesperson said: “Worthing is set to sparkle this holiday season with the Worthing Winter Fest, an exciting line-up of Christmas events that promises to bring joy and festive cheer to the heart of the town.

“The Worthing Town Centre BID team invites you to join us as we kick off the celebrations on Friday, November 29, with a Festive Christmas Market starting at 12pm, followed by an evening filled with family-friendly entertainment from 4pm to 8pm.

"Expect Christmas entertainers like the Grinch and Cindy Lou, live music, free face painting, and much more!”

Key dates

– Friday, November 29 (12pm to 8pm): Christmas market; stilt walkers; The Grinch and Cindy Lou; live music; aerial performers; comedy street show; late-night shopping; magician

– Saturday, December 7: Roller Skating Present

– Sunday, December 8: Bubble Elf

– Saturday, December 14: Have a Go Hula Hoop

– Sunday, December 15: Meet Santa’s Reindeer

Hannah also revealed that there are plans in the pipeline for a big event on New Years’ Eve.

Then she will look to ‘promote night-time economy’.

"We are hoping to have student nights on Thursdays,” the town centre manager said.

"We will work with Stagecoach to bring students in from Brighton to show them a different kind of night out – not as hectic at Brighton but still a good fun night out.

"We are hoping to give businesses one extra night to get good footfall. It will keep nightclubs and bars in business. A lot of them are closing across the board.”