‘After many months of obstacles and delays’, Aries Dog Boutique has announced it is expanding the business by opening shop number two – Aries Grooming Parlour – at 12 Liverpool Buildings, Liverpool Road.

Owner Paul Derby, 38, said: “This has been in the pipeline for such a long time and I can’t personally believe I’m finally able to say it out loud.

“With no other dog groomers in the centre of town, you will be able to literally drop off your dogs, go for a spot of lunch or shopping and come back to pick up your pampered pooches.

Paul Derby, MJ, Aries the Pug, & Sydney the Standard Poodle. Photo: Aries Dog Boutique

"With the retail side next door, customers can also come in to browse our vast selection of shampoos, brushes and grooming products.

"We are already getting bookings. It's something a bit different – it will be premium looking. Prices will be affordable, we won't overcharge.”

Paul will be supported by two full-time groomers, including Maria Kelly, 19 – known as MJ.

Building work has started for the new parlour in the Montague Quarter – alongside the current store – with an anticipated opening date of April 2. A launch party will be held on Easter Saturday (March 30).

Customers will be able to drop off their dogs, go for a spot of lunch or shopping and 'come back to pick up your pampered pooches'. Photo: Aries Dog Boutique

“I’m really happy that it's finally happening,” Paul said. “It's been a long time in the making but it makes sense as most of our customer seem to want it.

"They ask all the time, ‘have you got a grooming salon near by? “We get lots of cockapoos, doodles, which need trimming every six to eight weeks.

“We are rebranding both shops. We've painted it on the outside and we will be getting new signs.

"I ordered a Victorian, old-fashioned style bath with gold legs and an LED sign. It will be perfect for Instagram – people can come in and take pictures of their dogs in the bath. It will be really good.”

Aries Dog Boutique started in the Royal Arcade, from 2015 and 2020, before moving to the Montague Quarter.

Paul said: “Aries the pug was just a nine-week old pup when I first got him (now eight-years-old). He has been a shop dog ever since and is my real inspiration behind Aries Dog Boutique and the new grooming parlour.

"I'm an Aries [star sign] so everything I do revolves around that. Aries is a star around town and everyone knows him as he plods along.

“Our own brand of Aries Shampoo, colognes, paw balm and soap are 100 per cent natural, vegan friendly and great for sensitive skin. It will be the main shampoo used in the parlour.

“Tropiclean will also be another shampoo we will be using. We plan on distributing our Aries shampoo to other local groomers and pet shops, with a few already in the pipeline.”

You can follow the independent business’ brand new Instagram page @ariesgroomingparlour.

Paul added: “We can’t wait to share all the exciting shop developments and updates over the next few weeks, in the build up to our big launch opening in April.